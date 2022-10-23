AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Patriots

Colts

It’s been ugly for the Colts and QB Matt Ryan at times this season. But they entered Week 7 3-2 and with a chance to take control of the AFC South. Plus, owner Jim Irsay seems to be much happier with Ryan than he was with his quarterback at this point last year.

“I’ll tell you, he is a steely-eyed missile man,” Irsay said via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “I’ve been around a lot of leaders and I’d put him right up there with Peyton Manning. A really outstanding, tough guy who doesn’t back down. Often the best in fourth quarter and you don’t ever want to count out Matt Ryan. He’s a winner, he’s a fighter and our team is taking on that temperament around him, which is exciting. More will be revealed, no question about it. But we’re encouraged, we really are.”

Colts LB Bobby Okereke played with a cast covering several fingers on his left hand after sustaining a broken finger last week that went through his skin. The finger was stitched up and Okereke returned to the game despite the pain. (Larra Overton)

Jaguars

Jaguars first-round OLB Travon Walker was fined $15,914 for his unnecessary roughness penalty in Week 6. (Aaron Wilson)

Patriots

Everyone knew Patriots second-round WR Tyquan Thornton was fast after he nearly set the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine. But what the Patriots found as a pleasant surprise was how quick he was, which was on display on his two red zone touchdowns in last week’s win against the Browns.

“For a tall, linear-built guy, he has a lot more looseness than you would think,” Patriots offensive assistant Joe Judge said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He definitely has some savvy to him, a lot of natural ability of just having a feel for where the defender is. Obviously, he has top-end speed. That’s no secret. I think the thing that really kind of jumped out at us in training camp was seeing him in short space, of how well he moves in and out of cuts, and how elusive he is right there.”

A source told Reiss Patriots RB Ty Montgomery‘s injury that has him on injured reserve is not a re-aggravation of his ankle and is instead related to his upper body.