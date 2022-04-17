AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Colts know that they need to add depth at the receiver position in order to find success with new QB Matt Ryan and could look to address the position in the draft. However, the team does have receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell on the roster.

Colts GM Chris Ballard, HC Frank Reich, and owner Jim Irsay have all commented on the position ahead of the draft, including what is available via free agency.

“Do we need to add [receivers]? Yes,” Ballard said, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “I’m not going to sit here and say we don’t. But we have some young players that we like.”

“Our job is always to improve the roster,” Reich said during the owners’ meetings. “I happen to have a lot of belief in the young guys.”

“We talk about it all the time. We talk about the real specifics at wide receiver we’d like to have … you’re looking for super competitive guys who are very productive and explosive but have a great change of direction and great hands,” Irsay said about the free-agent market at receiver. “You’re looking for a really specific talent at this point, and it doesn’t appear to be out there. We have the draft picks, and we’re excited about that. We know it’s hard to bring in a rookie, just plug him in. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t. Again, patience is critical, and not making mistakes is critical.”

SMU WR Danny Gray has had a top 30 visit with the Colts. (Justin Melo)

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin said that he was disappointed that he couldn’t convert any of his opportunities on defense into turnovers, and vowed to correct the issue heading into 2022.

“I felt like I was consistent coverage-wise,” he said, via Jags Wire. “But creating turnovers, making big-time plays in big-time games … that’s what we need. I feel like that’s why they brought me here, so I feel like that’s the biggest thing. The balls on the ground definitely stuck with me.”

Griffin isn’t threatened by the addition of CB Darious Williams and said that he’s willing to do whatever he can to help the team, even if that means moving inside to slot corner.

“He played great against us,” Griffin said. “He’s already making an impact here, just speaking up, playing that role helping the DB room. He’s someone I can learn from, help each other get better. Put me whatever you want to put me in. I’m just ready to play, wanting to win. Snapper, punter, assistant coach, strength coach … put me to work.”

Texans

Smith believes that QB Davis Mills played as well as any rookie quarterback last season, and is looking forward to seeing what he and OC Pep Hamilton can put together in year two

“You look at the rookie quarterbacks we played against, [Trevor] Lawrence, [Zach] Wilson with the Jets, we played San Francisco with Trey Lance. Of all those guys we played against, Davis played as well as any of those rookie quarterbacks,” Smith said via Albert Breer. “So everyone wants to talk about the quarterback — I like him. I like his demeanor, how smart he is, and I like that he and Pep Hamilton have been together for a year already. Those things should help us.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert is visiting with the Texans.