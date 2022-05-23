AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo acknowledged that he had a difficult time getting accustomed to the NFL after missing last offseason and training camp due to an injury.

“I kind of got more comfortable towards the end of the year, but it was definitely a growing process coming into the year with no offseason, no camp and coming in off the injury trying to figure everything out,” he said via J.J. Stankevitz of the team’s official site. “But towards the end of the year I started to get more comfortable, but definitely through this offseason I’ve made a lot of progress with my Achilles and just my body in general. So, I’m really excited for this season.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson continues to praise QB Trevor Lawrence as he enters his second year under a second head coach.

“For him, just, again, staying comfortable and getting more comfortable with the offense,” Pederson said during a press conference. “I really like his dialogue with [quarterbacks] coach [Mike] McCoy and [offensive coordinator] Press [Taylor], and myself in things that he likes and doesn’t like. And just want to see that growth in him as we sort of wind down the offseason and gear up for training camp. But he’s been focused. He’s been here, he’s been attentive. He’s done a good job on the football field. He’s a leader. And those are the things that we want to continue now as we head into training camp.”

Pederson told reporters RB Travis Etienne is full go this offseason after he missed his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in training camp. (NFL.com)

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio gave an update on third overall draft pick CB Derek Stingley.

“Really he played three or four games there with a foot and he wasn’t really healthy,” Caserio told “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610. “So, kind of speaks to his competitiveness and his toughness. And then he was able to get out there in the spring and show that he’s at least making some progress. I’d say he’s got some work to do in terms of being ready to go for camp. He has a really good demeanor and presence about him. I’d say he’s very quiet and soft-spoken. One of the things you guys will notice when you do get a chance to talk to him, he doesn’t really say much, but you can’t mistake that for what I would say is internal drive and competitive spirit, competitive stamina, and toughness. Has a good understanding of the techniques that go along with playing the corner position. So, when you factor everything in, we felt comfortable with the pick.”

Caserio added that he isn’t concerned about Stingley’s ability to workout with the team this offseason due to his injury.

“I’d say he’s certainly working through it this spring,” said Caserio. “I think, and I’d say not specific to Derek, but during the course of the spring, you’ll love different players at different stages that may or not be available for practice. Doesn’t necessarily mean anything. It just means we’re working through our process with those players, but the expectations for those players will be ready for training camp.”