AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said veteran QB Nick Foles is the “perfect” backup option: “I think he’s the perfect backup quarterback.” (Joel Erickson)

said veteran QB is the “perfect” backup option: “I think he’s the perfect backup quarterback.” (Joel Erickson) Reich also had high praise of Matt Ryan ‘s accuracy in camp: “I always knew he was a great passer, but his accuracy is insane.” (ProFootballTalk)

‘s accuracy in camp: “I always knew he was a great passer, but his accuracy is insane.” (ProFootballTalk) As for Colts CB Kenny Moore holding out for a new contract, Reich pointed out that OTAs are voluntary: “Everything is voluntary…I’m glad he’s here…” (Kevin Bowen)

holding out for a new contract, Reich pointed out that OTAs are voluntary: “Everything is voluntary…I’m glad he’s here…” (Kevin Bowen) Reich added that he’s hopeful something gets worked out with Moore and is not focused on the potential duration of his holdout. (George Bremer)

Regarding S Julian Blackmon‘s recovery from an Achilles injury, Reich said he is “ahead of schedule” but didn’t put a timeline on his return. (George Bremer)

Jaguars

The Jaguars have the two most recent first-overall picks in town and QB Trevor Lawrence has noticed DE Travon Walker looking imposing wearing No. 44 on the practice field.

“He looks the part for sure,” Lawrence said, via Pro Football Talk. “Just really his demeanor, I enjoy being around him. [He’s] a really calm guy, humble, hard worker. Then obviously you see him, and you see why he’s the number one pick and all that. But just his personality, I’m excited to get to know him more. I think that’s kind of the type of personality that I gel with, so I’m excited to get to know him. I think he’s going to be a great player for us.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith said second-year QB Davis Mills has consistently shown up early to the team facility and is proving to be a leader this offseason.

“Every day we’ve opened up the building, he’s been in here,” Smith said, via TexansWire. “He’s our quarterback. When you’re the leader, you’ve got to be visible. It’s been documented on what I think of Davis. I think he’s going to be an excellent quarterback in the NFL for a lot of years, but it’s about this year.”

Smith thinks that an added year with OC Pep Hamilton will help establish Mills as their quarterback.

“Having a year, he and Pep Hamilton getting on the same page with our offense, and him being in a role from the start, that’s different also. But that’s what you do. You have a chance for him to establish himself as one of our primary leaders each day.”

According to PFN’s Aaron Wilson, Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. (foot) was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

(foot) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Wilson adds that DE Jonathan Greenard (foot) and S Eric Murray (shoulder) are both expected to be ready for training camp after undergoing surgery this offseason.