AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Matt Ryan and WR Michael Pittman spoke to the media after falling short to the Steelers in the fourth quarter on Monday Night Football.

“It’s frustrating. There’s no doubt about it,” Ryan said, via NFL.com. “It’s one thing one week, it’s another thing another week, it’s another thing another week, and that part has been frustrating for sure. I think all of us in the building feel that way and are disappointed with where we’re at.”

“Everything about it is frustrating,” Pittman said. “I think for me, it’s like the first half. I mean, I played like absolute dogs— in the first half. It comes down to me. Because if I played like the way I know I can play, I mean we’re not even down. So, I’ve just got to do better in the first half and gotta make more plays in the second half. It’s really on me, to be honest with you.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said he “feels good” about RB Travis Etienne (foot) playing in Week 13 and the running back will participate in the walkthrough portion of practice on Wednesday. (Cameron Wolfe)

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith said first-round CB Derek Stingley is “getting better” from a mild hamstring injury and RB Rex Burkhead is still in the league’s concussion protocol. (Aaron Wilson)

said first-round CB is “getting better” from a mild hamstring injury and RB is still in the league’s concussion protocol. (Aaron Wilson) Smith said TE Brevin Jordan has been a healthy scratch for the last three weeks but hasn’t “done anything wrong” and has been inactive due to having four tight ends. (Brooks Kubena)