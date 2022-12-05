AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday said he never considered benching QB Matt Ryan in favor of Nick Foles, yet didn’t rule out that Foles or QB Sam Ehlinger would get chances later this season.

“From a quarterback perspective, you dig yourself a hole, you’ve got to get out,” Saturday said, via Pro Football Talk. “He knows he didn’t play good. It didn’t take us to tell him. But no, you don’t yank him. You work your way out no different than any other player. You find a way to fix it and get better.”

“We’re heading into the bye week,” Saturday continued. “It’s five minutes after a beating. I’m disappointed, they’re disappointed, no decision I’m going to make right now is going to be a good decision. We’ve got weeks to go about this. A four-game season. We need to get better. As a team we need to get better in a lot of different areas.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is feeling embarrassed by the team’s blowout loss to Detroit on Sunday.

“I mean, that’s the word to describe it, it’s embarrassing,” Lawrence said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “Everybody in that locker room feels that way too, just to – I mean, this is a playoff game for us and we go out there and laid down. Credit to them, those guys, those guys whooped us. . . . We’ve lost eight games this year, and never have I felt like we got embarrassed like we did today. That can’t happen. We’ve got more pride and work too hard to do that.”

According to Adam Schefter, CFL QB Nathan Rourke is visiting with the Broncos and Jaguars after recently visiting with the Raiders.

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith on RB Dameon Pierce‘s violent running style against the Browns: “I thought Dameon Pierce ran true to the form we’ve seen in the past. We probably got away from the run too much in hindsight.” (Aaron Wilson)