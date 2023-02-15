AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Colts signed new HC Shane Steichen to a six-year deal.
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes Colts owner Jim Irsay may have tipped the team’s hand when he said they hired Steichen in part because of his experience working with high-level quarterbacks: “Knowing that we’re going to have to find a young quarterback to develop is a key factor.”
- But Jones notes it was pretty clear already the Colts are going to target a quarterback with their first-round pick, which as of right now is No. 4 overall. The big questions are if they need to trade up and who they have their eyes on.
- Irsay drew attention when he specifically mentioned Alabama QB Bryce Young: “The Alabama guy doesn’t look bad, I’ll tell ya.”
- However, sources told Jones not to discount Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, who is seen as a top prospect in his own right and might check some important boxes for GM Chris Ballard like size.
- Young will be historically small for the position, as Jones says he’s expected to measure in at the Combine at 5-11 and less than 190 pounds. Under Ballard, the Colts have placed a premium on size when acquiring players.
Jaguars
- John Shipley notes that following his application for reinstatement, the NFL may wind up reinstating WR Calvin Ridley in March rather than in February.
Texans
- Aaron Wilson reports the Texans are retaining DL coach Jacques Cesaire for the 2023 season.
- Wilson also reports Houston is hiring former Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin to become their next linebackers coach.
