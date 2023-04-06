AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The most important voice in the room when the Colts decide on their next quarterback might not be owner Jim Irsay or GM Chris Ballard. Instead, new HC Shane Steichen will have a ton of input on how the team proceeds. Steichen has worked with all kinds of different types of quarterbacks, from Philip Rivers to Justin Herbert to Jalen Hurts. The biggest non-negotiable attribute he’s looking for is an “obsessive” quality, someone who’s going to drill down and grind to perfect all the little details and nuances that come with playing the position.

“Shane talks about the progress in Philly, to have his young quarterback play so great, and boy, one thing is for sure: they have to want it, and they have to work at it,” Irsay said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “It’s something that takes talent but it takes work ethic, and the great ones really put in the time. I don’t care if it’s Tiger Woods or Muhammad Ali.”

The catch is that’s often not as easy to spot as height or athleticism.

“I think any time you see a player that plays for a long time in this league and has great success, they’re obsessed with being the best,” Ballard said. “Let’s just take [former Colts K] Adam Vinatieri. To play as long as he did and to keep his body in that shape and condition into his upper 40s? Incredible. He was obsessed with this process … we have this discussion (in the draft room) all the time (about different prospects): Does he love football, or does he like what football brings?

“Whatever works for you works for you. The one scary thing about (those who like what football brings) … when you finally get the carrot, well, can you stay humble? The guy that loves it and is obsessed with it, he wants to play no matter what. So that’s always a hard question in the scouting room. It’s always a fun debate.”

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Colts traveled to BYU to conduct a private workout with QB Jaren Hall .

. Aaron Wilson reports Houston CB Art Green has had a visit with the Colts.

Jaguars

Appalachian State OL Cooper Hodges has a top 30 visit with the Jaguars. (Tony Pauline)

has a top 30 visit with the Jaguars. (Tony Pauline) The Jaguars hosted Auburn DL Colby Wooden for a predraft visit, per Josh Norris.

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that Houston CB Art Green has had a visit with the Texans.

has had a visit with the Texans. Wilson also reports that Houston FB Derek Parish will attend the Texans’ local prospect day, as well as S Gervarrius Owens and LB Donovan Mutin .

will attend the Texans’ local prospect day, as well as S and LB . Texans LB Denzel Perryman ‘s one-year, $2,600,000 deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $1,200,000, and he can earn up to $900,000 in per-game roster bonuses, per OverTheCap.

‘s one-year, $2,600,000 deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $1,200,000, and he can earn up to $900,000 in per-game roster bonuses, per OverTheCap. Texans DT Sheldon Rankins can earn $250,000 for appearing in 65 percent of defensive snaps, another $250,000 for 75 percent and $250,000 for 85 percent, via Aaron Wilson.