AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Gardner Minshew is still taking questions about helping fourth overall pick QB Anthony Richardson acclimate to the NFL.

“First-time kind of being the older guy, it’s a little bit different. It’s cool to be able to help,” Minshew said in a press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “Wherever I can, helping him — to see the things that he’s picking up, it’s exciting. I remember kind of doing the same stuff and remembering how hard, but also how fun it is when that starts clicking. It’s been cool to kind of see that part. [M]y performance doesn’t really have anything to do with his performance. I can go out there and be great and it’s not going to affect him. He can go out there and be great and it’s not going to affect me. So, I think our whole room is just pushing to be the best that we can be and that way serves the team the best we can.”

“It’s been cool to see him — he studies hard, he picks it up, he wants to learn,” Minshew added. “So, he’s been doing a great job there. He has been improving steadily and I think he will continue to.”

Jaguars

Jaguars’ first-round OT Anton Harrison said he’s been focusing on the right tackle role and feels like he’s progressively improving.

“It’s going good, just taking it day by day, like you said, just being in one spot. So I’m at right tackle every day just getting better at it, perfecting my craft. Just taking it day by day,” Harrison said, via John Shipley of FanNation. “It is going good.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said Harrison has been vocal during meetings and now they want to apply his knowledge on the field.

“Anton’s a smart guy. He’s really, I listened to Coach Rausher in his meetings and he’ll call on Anton, he’s got the answers, he spits it out and now it’s just a matter of just speeding it up on the field,” Pederson said. “It’s the NFL and things happen a little bit faster. So he’s done a nice job.”

Harrison has been studying Pederson’s playbook in order to be prepared when he’s called upon.

“It is big I say just to be able to come on here and play ball. Having the mental part and playbook part down just staying my books, staying ready when my number’s called, being out there and be able to perform,” Harrison said. “So that’s big for me to keep doing that so I’m just gonna play ball and do what I do.”

Texans

Texans TE Dalton Schultz said first-round QB C.J. Stroud has been impressive and has a great demeanor about him.

“C.J. is bright man,” Schultz said, via Texans Wire. “His attitude and demeanor are kind of understated at times and he walks through pretty humbled like head down, soft voice but you start to interact with him and the kid just oozes confidence. You know everyone is familiar with what he did at Ohio State. The kid is a baller. He throws a nice ball and so far he has been soaking up everything he can from all the offensive coaches in the room. I think the kid has a bright future ahead of him.”