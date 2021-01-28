AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- The Colts announced RB coach Tom Rathman has retired after a 31-year career in the NFL.
- The Colts are hiring James Rowe as their new CB coach. Rowe previously held that position at Appalachian State in 2020. (FootballScoop)
Jaguars
- According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Ravens assistant Zach Orr is interviewing with the Jaguars for their LB coach job. Orr retired from the NFL at 25 due to a spinal condition and has spent the past four seasons on the Ravens’ defensive coaching staff.
- KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the Jaguars initially expressed interest in Broncos WRs coach Zach Azzanni for the same position on new HC Urban Meyer‘s staff, but they wound up hiring Sanjay Lal for the job.
- Lions TE coach Ben Johnson turned down a job offer from the Jaguars to remain in Detroit under HC Dan Campbell. (Dave Birkett)
Texans
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Texans head coaching vacancy was seen as the least desirable coaching job this cycle and arguably the least desirable job in the NFL. He adds it’s fair to wonder if GM Nick Caserio would have taken the job had he known the full extent of the problem.
- Schefter mentions that Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy wasn’t even sure if he wanted to speak with the Texans when they submitted their interview request later in the process.
- Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson says a wave of NFL sources reached out to him after the Texans hired new HC David Culley to express support for the hire, describing him as a major culture guy who is capable of fixing the rift between the team and QB Deshaun Watson.
- Culley notably had the backing of Chiefs HC Andy Reid, per Robinson. He also impressed the trio of owner Cal McNair, EVP Jack Easterby and Caserio during the interview, though Robinson was told it was a Caserio hire.
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says multiple league sources believe the Texans are hiring QB Josh McCown to the staff with the goal of having him eventually take over for the 65-year-old Culley.
- John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports after Culley finalizes his staff, he, Caserio and OC Tim Kelly will try and meet with Watson to convince him to stay, as the team doesn’t want to trade him.
- Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle says the Texans reached out to Watson to let him know they were hiring Culley.
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes the Texans would be “ridiculous” to trade Watson and he expects him to continue playing in Houston next season.
- However, Breer mentions that he hasn’t gotten any indication that Watson will budge from his trade demands from the organization.
- Should Houston play hardball with Watson, they could fine Watson $95,877 for missing minicamp, $50,000 per day for each day of training camp missed, $620,000 in salary for each preseason game missed and $21.6 million in signing bonus if he retires. (Schefter)
- Former Seahawks and Cowboys DC Kris Richard could be a part of Culley’s new staff in Houston. (Ed Werder)
- The Texans are expected to retain TE coach Will Lawing on Culley’s staff. (Wilson)