AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

After making it count on a one-year deal, Colts’ CB Xavier Rhodes has proven himself and is now ready to cash in as one of the team’s top free agents this offseason. Colts GM Chris Ballard reiterated he plans to wait and see how things play out in free agency.

“Xavier had a heck of a year,” Ballard said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “Really bought into what we are doing. I give Jonathan Gannon a lot of credit for that. He had a relationship with Xavier from Minnesota. Xavier worked and bought into everything we are doing. I think we will wait and see how it works out here in free agency, but we like Xavier.”

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer highlights the defensive line as a position Ballard will probably treat with urgency in free agency. He says Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan , a former first-round pick out of Purdue, would make a lot of sense for the Colts to sign if they can’t bring back DE Justin Houston .

, a former first-round pick out of Purdue, would make a lot of sense for the Colts to sign if they can’t bring back DE . Other potential targets include Ravens OLB Yannick Ngakoue , Steelers OLB Bud Dupree and Broncos DL Shelby Harris .

, Steelers OLB and Broncos DL . Keefer also mentions Chargers CB Michael Davis and Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie as some potential free-agent targets if Rhodes walks.

and Cowboys CB as some potential free-agent targets if Rhodes walks. The Athletic’s Stephen Holder notes Colts LB Darius Leonard is eligible for an extension for the first time in his career this offseason and it stands to reason the Colts will try to lock him up early.

is eligible for an extension for the first time in his career this offseason and it stands to reason the Colts will try to lock him up early. Leonard has been outstanding his first three seasons and Holder notes he probably will be looking for a deal worth $17-$18 million per year at a minimum as one of the best inside linebackers in the league.

Holder cautions that if the Colts don’t lock up Leonard this offseason, it makes it more likely that he eventually leaves Indianapolis for another team at the end of his rookie contract.

Jaguars

Presumed No. 1 overall pick and eventual Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence put off surgery long enough to have a personal pro day. After impressing in that, he went under the knife to have the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder repaired. It’s Lawrence’s first major injury but he says rehab is going better than he expected.

“As you know, this is really the first serious thing that I’ve dealt with, but I’m doing great,” Lawrence said via ESPN’s Stephania Bell. “I actually feel way better than I thought I would at this point.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says to keep an eye on former Ohio State players for the Jaguars in free agency this offseason given the connection to new HC Urban Meyer. He specifically mentions Panthers WR Curtis Samuel and Colts S Malik Hooker.