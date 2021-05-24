AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Texans

The Houston Texans have had a lot of roster changes this offseason, yet new GM Nick Caserio seems determined to have a strong offseason program with a team of players who are mostly unfamiliar with each other.

“It’ll be a continuation of some of the things we’ve been doing,” Caserio said, via John McClain of The Houston Chronicle. “We’ll continue the individual skill development. We didn’t have the whole team, but we had a fair amount of players in the building. We had a good week. The players have a good attitude. We got a lot accomplished.”

Caserio says that things will mostly start off with strength and conditioning, adding that the team will continue to build fundamentals once they have a solid foundation in place.

“It’s really about development, strength, and conditioning — that’s what it’s always been about, and we’ll continue to do that,” Caserio said. “They’re in pretty good condition. I’d say that can certainly improve. That’s what the focus will be — get in better shape, build the fundamentals and get the foundation in place.”

Caserio has also met with new HC David Culley about what he expects this season. He also mentioned that the players seem to be responding well to Culley and his style of coaching.

“He’s handled it well,” Caserio said about Culley. “He’s very observant, and he’s very wise. He sees a lot of things, and he’s got a great perspective. He knows how to articulate that message to the team. He’s very clear, and they’ve responded. The communication between him and the players has been pretty fluid, and they work well together.”