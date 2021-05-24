AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out the Colts are one of just four teams that have the cap space to trade for Falcons WR Julio Jones.
- Colts S Julian Blackmon said he hit a wall near the end of last year, and he is training to avoid that happening again: “This year, for instance, I’m making sure my legs are stronger… I could tell by the end, my legs, because I was coming off an injury, were weak.” (Stephen Holder)
- Colts DE Tyquan Lewis said he will miss playing with DE Denico Autry, but he thinks he can be a solid replacement. (Jim Ayello)
- Lewis also said he is trying to help DE Ben Banogu reach another level: “I just tell him to stay the course every week… You have to be yourself. Ben works extremely hard. He’s going to do exciting things. It’s a big year for him.” (Holder)
- Banogu also mentioned he has moved on from last year, when he lost playing time: “I’m not worried about the stuff that happened last year. It’s a new year and I’m ready to work with the guys.” (Holder)
- Colts CB Marvell Tell explained that opting out in 2020 was a personal decision: “There was so much uncertainty in the world, so I decided to just take care of my family.” (Holder)
- Tell is excited to earn his way back into the defensive back rotation: “I’m here to work, and I’m here to earn my keep.” (Zak Keefer)
Jaguars
Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said he believes RBs James Robinson, Travis Etienne and Carlos Hyde can all play together.
“I think you need complements,” Meyer said, via Ryan Talbot. “I just love great backs. And at Ohio State, we had Zeke Elliott, Carlos Hyde. And right now, we have James Robinson — who is a stud and Carlos Hyde, who I have a great history with. So we have two big, downhill backs — and they can do other things, too — but I think Travis is he’s that dual.”
Texans
The Houston Texans have had a lot of roster changes this offseason, yet new GM Nick Caserio seems determined to have a strong offseason program with a team of players who are mostly unfamiliar with each other.
“It’ll be a continuation of some of the things we’ve been doing,” Caserio said, via John McClain of The Houston Chronicle. “We’ll continue the individual skill development. We didn’t have the whole team, but we had a fair amount of players in the building. We had a good week. The players have a good attitude. We got a lot accomplished.”
Caserio says that things will mostly start off with strength and conditioning, adding that the team will continue to build fundamentals once they have a solid foundation in place.
“It’s really about development, strength, and conditioning — that’s what it’s always been about, and we’ll continue to do that,” Caserio said. “They’re in pretty good condition. I’d say that can certainly improve. That’s what the focus will be — get in better shape, build the fundamentals and get the foundation in place.”
Caserio has also met with new HC David Culley about what he expects this season. He also mentioned that the players seem to be responding well to Culley and his style of coaching.
“He’s handled it well,” Caserio said about Culley. “He’s very observant, and he’s very wise. He sees a lot of things, and he’s got a great perspective. He knows how to articulate that message to the team. He’s very clear, and they’ve responded. The communication between him and the players has been pretty fluid, and they work well together.”
