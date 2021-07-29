AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Carson Wentz said he is very excited for a fresh start in Indianapolis.

“I was telling (offensive coordinator Marcus) Brady before coming out here, I’m a little amped up,” Wentz said, via Jim Ayello of the Indy Star. “I got to tone it down a little. … Coming out here, a beautiful setting for training camp. Got farmland all around me, my type of place. It was a lot of fun out there today. Like I said, early on I had to tone it down a little bit. I was a little amped up.”

Colts OC Marcus Brady told reporters that the first practice was a good start for Wentz.

“Overall, I thought he did well,” Brady said. “Made some great checks in the run game, the passes, then we put a lot on his plate mentally. He handled that very well. He threw the ball well. He had a few missed throws, but it was the first time getting out here with defenders in our receivers face, so we’ll continue to get better everyday.”

Brady added the team wants to put Wentz in positions of success.

“When the pocket breaks down, he can get out of the pocket but there’s plays where we’re going to get him out of the pocket with the movement that we did. The naked (bootlegs). A couple zone reads, but not too many. We don’t want him running around too much, risking injury. But we do want to use his athleticism, because it does open up the offense.”

Colts RB Marlon Mack is 100 percent with no practice restrictions. He tore his Achilles in Week 1 last year. (Stacey Dales)

Jaguars

New Jaguars HC Urban Meyer challenged WR DJ Chark publicly after the season to get stronger. But Chark had already come to that same conclusion after reviewing tape of his 2020 season when both he and the team took a step back. Entering 2021, he’s up to 210 pounds, which is the most he’s ever weighed in at in both the pros and college.

“I think that’s one thing I felt I was lacking as far as being able to take hits more, deliver hits, have more strength in my routes, things like that,” Chark said via the Athletic’s Dan Pompei. “I’m very confident in my ability to run a route and catch the ball. Of course you always have to work on that too. But I feel if I can add my ability with the physical side, I’ll be that much better of a receiver.”

Texans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Texans come up regularly in discussions with league sources about potential trade partners for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard .

. While Houston is rebuilding and the 28-year-old Howard might not fit their timeline, Texans GM Nick Caserio has a strong relationship with Dolphins HC Brian Flores and the teams have already traded once this offseason.

has a strong relationship with Dolphins HC and the teams have already traded once this offseason. One NFC executive pointed out Howard could be part of any deal the Dolphins might make for QB Deshaun Watson .

. Texans RB Phillip Lindsay disagreed with the notion that Houston will struggle next season: “For some reason, they think we’re the scum bucket.” (Aaron Reiss)

disagreed with the notion that Houston will struggle next season: “For some reason, they think we’re the scum bucket.” (Aaron Reiss) Lindsay said he’s playing with a “big chip” on his shoulder going into 2021: “I have a big chip on my shoulder. I feel like I’m always being disrespected. In my head, I’m the baddest dude there is.” (Aaron Wilson)

Texans HC David Culley praised Lindsay’s performance in training camp thus far: “Phillip has had had some success in this league. When we brought him in here, we knew what he was all about. As a matter of fact, he showed up a few times on some runs. Did the same thing yesterday. We’re glad to have him here.” (Aaron Wilson)