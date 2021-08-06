AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said that they expect second-year RB Jonathan Taylor to be close to their every-down back this season.

“I think going into this season this year, it’ll be a little bit more, hey, Jonathan will be a little bit more of the bell cow. But we’re still going to spread it around,” Reich said, via Colts.com.

Jaguars

Jaguars first-round RB Travis Etienne says he’s focused on developing every aspect of his game heading into his rookie season.

“I worked on the totality of my whole game,” Etienne said, via JaguarsWire.com. “I did receiving drills and I did running back drills. I didn’t let anything go to waste. Everyone has this conception that I’m a receiver, but I’m actually a running back who’s able to go and spread wide and be able to run routes like a receiver. I feel like just me working on the totality of my whole game is going to help me be much better in the future and be able to go out there and make plays and really just adding value. I’m adding value to the team, not hurting the team by just being a runner.”

Etienne added that he’s a fan of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell’s offensive scheme.

“I feel like [Offensive Coordinator Darrell] Bevell’s offense is great,” Etienne said. “He has answers for everything. It is a lot you have to learn but I feel like that is how it should be. We go out there, I feel like we always have the best play in order to win the situation and I feel like that definitely goes to Coach Bevell. He has been doing it for a long time, and I can’t wait to see it come to fruition.”

Texans

Texans CB Bradley Roby told reporters that he’s excited about having a “fresh start” in 2020 after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s PED policy last year.

“It’s a fresh start, man. The guys that we have brought back are all positive, good guys, and we can start from there. We can start a base and a culture from there because the base and the culture comes from the players. It’s set by the coach, but the players have to carry it out and enforce it. I think the guys that have carried over and the new guys, we’re going to buy in, and I think you’ve got to start from somewhere, and I think it’s a good start,” Roby said, via TexansWire.com.