AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Colts QB Carson Wentz remains on track to start for the team in Week 1 against the Seahawks. He’ll be six weeks removed from his initial foot injury.
- According to the Athletic’s Zak Keefer, CB Rock Ya-Sin was practicing with the starters on Monday.
- Colts HC Frank Reich said he doesn’t think CB Kenny Moore‘s injury is serious. He also confirmed Wentz and G Quenton Nelson are expected to play on Sunday. (Kevin Bowen)
Jaguars
- According to Jacksonville.com’s John Reid, Jaguars WR DJ Chark looks fully healed from a broken finger. He’s expected to start Week 1 against the Texans.
- Jaguars activated G A.J. Cann from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived OLB Aaron Patrick.
Texans
- Per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, Texans HC David Culley officially named QB Tyrod Taylor the starter for Sunday: “Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for us, for sure.”
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Taylor’s one-year contract is worth up to $12 million, including a $5.5 million base and $4 million if he keeps the job for the entire season. Taylor earns $1 million incentives for reaching benchmarks of 60, 70, 80, and 90 percent playing time.
- Pelissero added the other $6.5 million is made up of $1 million for 60 percent playing time and making the playoffs, another $1 million for 70 percent playing time and the playoffs, and $500,000 for making the Pro Bowl.
- Culley added that at least one running back will be scratched on Sunday: “Obviously we’re not going to carry five running backs in the game.” (Aaron Reiss)
- Culley mentioned RT Marcus Cannon isn’t healthy yet, but he is still a big part of the team: “When he’s healthy and ready to go, he’ll be a big contributor for us.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Culley said OT Charlie Heck will start in Cannon’s place. That was before Heck landed on the COVID-19 list Monday, though. (Wilson)
- Texans WR Chris Conley said it is different playing his old team, the Jaguars, this week: “It creates a unique headspace, especially playing against the team you were on and guys you were with for two years.” (Wilson)
