AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard was adamant that HC Frank Reich is the man for the job in Indianapolis and says the team is lucky to have him.

“I think he’s really good as a head coach, and I think anybody that questions that … this guy’s good,” Ballard told the Indy Star. “He’s a leader, he has a plan, he’s flexible, he’s aggressive but also knows when to dial it back. We’re lucky to have him. I promise you, we’re lucky to have Frank Reich.”

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell needed time to hit his stride during his rookie season and is hoping to improve during this offseason.

“To begin the season, it was a little bit of growing pains, getting used to the speed of the game and finding myself in the defense,” Campbell said, JaguarsWire.com. “But I stuck with it, kept working hard, kept trusting my position coaches, Coach Walton, Coach Joe Danna, and just kept pushing, just never gave up and just having faith in God that eventually it’s all coming together for me. When it did, of course, I stayed humble and stayed focused. The main goal is to just get better each and every week and I just took it that way. I took it as a day-by-day mindset just trying to find something to get better at each and every day. (I’m) definitely glad about this win we had yesterday, finishing on the right note, and having some momentum coming into next season. But this offseason, I just want to get better in every aspect whether it be lifting weights and of course, working on technique.”

Texans

Texans RB Rex Burkhead cited his teammates and people in the organization when speaking about his recent contract extension.

“Very thankful — I couldn’t do it without my teammates,” Burkhead said, via TexansWire.com. “Looking forward to being a part of it next year. I love the guys and the people in this organization and that was a no-brainer for me in discussions. I wanted to be back here. I wanted to continue to grow as a team and do that with the guys and the men in this locker room.”

Jordan Schultz reports that Texans QB Deshaun Watson and former Dolphins HC Brian Flores have been in constant communication in an attempt to get onto the same team, as Watson “trusts and likes” Flores and wants to play for him next season.

Marlow Stern of TheDailyBeast.com reports that Texans QB Deshaun Watson offered one of the 22 women who sued him $100,000 to settle her claim.

According to Pro Football Talk, 18 of 22 plaintiffs were ready to settle, yet since all cases couldn't be settled, none were settled. Multiple plaintiffs are still being questioned under oath, with Watson being eligible to be questioned under oath after the Super Bowl.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans will interview Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo after New England plays this weekend.