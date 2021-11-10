AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Colts

Jaguars

  • ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler say the Jaguars are one of the teams people in the NFL are keeping an eye on for a potential coaching change away from HC Urban Meyer at the end of the season. 

Texans

Titans

  • Regarding the Titans cutting WR Josh Reynolds, HC Mike Vrabel is unsure why things didn’t work out well: “I don’t know that anything went wrong. It just didn’t work out.” (Jim Wyatt)
  • Titans designated CB Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Titans signed QB Kevin Hogan and WR Chris Rowland to their practice squad.
  • Titans signed DB Chris Jones to their active roster.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply