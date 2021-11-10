AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday. (Kevin Bowen)
- Colts HC Frank Reich said OT Braden Smith (elbow) will not practice on Wednesday but is “fairly optimistic” that he will play in Week 10. (Kevin Bowen)
- Colts K Michael Badgley will continue starting in Week 10 with Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) still recovering. (Bowen)
Jaguars
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler say the Jaguars are one of the teams people in the NFL are keeping an eye on for a potential coaching change away from HC Urban Meyer at the end of the season.
Texans
- Aaron Wilson reports Texans RB Scottie Phillips landed on the injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain and could return at some point this season.
- The Texans hosted five players for workouts on Tuesday including OT Paul Adams, TE Cole Hikutini, C Brad Lundblade, OL Javon Patterson and DT Xavier Williams (Wilson)
- Texans signed DE Demone Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans released OT Carson Green from their practice squad.
Titans
- Regarding the Titans cutting WR Josh Reynolds, HC Mike Vrabel is unsure why things didn’t work out well: “I don’t know that anything went wrong. It just didn’t work out.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Titans designated CB Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed QB Kevin Hogan and WR Chris Rowland to their practice squad.
- Titans signed DB Chris Jones to their active roster.
