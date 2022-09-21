AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Alec Pierce is still in the league’s concussion protocol, though both he and WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) returned to Wednesday’s practice. (Joel Erickson)

is still in the league’s concussion protocol, though both he and WR (quad) returned to Wednesday’s practice. (Joel Erickson) Regarding the Colts’ 0-1-1 start, HC Frank Reich said they must avoid overreacting: “When things don’t go right, we should be questioned, we should be criticized… We look at a bad loss and you have to resist the temptation to overreact.” (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk is having a strong start through the first two weeks of the season. The receiver mentioned that HC Doug Pederson and OC Press Taylor have a plan to put him in good matchups.

“It’s all about matchups,” Kirk said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “One thing when we first installed this offense is Doug and Press kind of harped on is, ‘We’re going to put you guys in the situations and the matchups to be able to take advantage of that.’ It’s great week in and week out they have a plan, they have a vision of what they want to look like.”

Pederson said that Kirk has “made an impact” and plans to continue devising game plans to help him get open.

“Christian is a great player,” Pederson said. “That’s why we went out and got him in free agency, and you can see it now two weeks in a row, some of the plays that he’s made. He’s made an impact for our offense. But yeah, it’s just a matter of them just continuing to work, stay on the same page, again, coming up with game plans that help Christian get open and Trevor [Lawrence] to find him.”

Kirk is focused on continuing his productivity throughout the entire season.

“The way I look at it is it doesn’t say much because I’ve got to do this for all 17 weeks,” Kirk said. “And that’s my plan. This is just two weeks. That’s my demeanor. I’m here to do this for all 17 weeks and help this team win. Being productive and helping this team getting Ws and putting us in position to make a playoff push, that’s all I can ask for. That’s my mentality and that’s my attitude for the rest of the year.”

Texans Regarding the Texans placing C Justin Britt on the non-football illness list, PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports that the organization is giving Britt time to work through a personal matter.

on the non-football illness list, PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports that the organization is giving Britt time to work through a personal matter. Texans HC Lovie Smith said that their offense has faith in C Scott Quessenberry following Britt being placed on the NFI list: “He’s a veteran who’s been in the role where he has to be ready. Every time he’s had a chance to play, we’ve liked what he’s done. We know Justin is not going to be with us. Scott, players have all the confidence in the world in him.” (Aaron Wilson)

said that their offense has faith in C following Britt being placed on the NFI list: “He’s a veteran who’s been in the role where he has to be ready. Every time he’s had a chance to play, we’ve liked what he’s done. We know Justin is not going to be with us. Scott, players have all the confidence in the world in him.” (Aaron Wilson) Smith declined to elaborate on Britt’s absence from the organization due to a personal matter: “He’s not going to be with us for a period of time.” (Jonathan M. Alexander) Titans Titans S Kevin Byard called Monday’s 41-7 loss to the Bills an embarrassment after getting beat on multiple levels. “It’s definitely an embarrassing loss, something I can’t remember ever happening before,” Byard said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “A lot of things got us beat today. It’s tough, especially on Monday night.” Titans HC Mike Vrabel feels like they were outcoached and outplayed against Buffalo. “In this league, nobody is going to feel sorry for you, and we understand that,” said Vrabel. “We have to get things fixed – we have to figure out how to win a game. We have to get home and get back to work. We got our asses kicked, plain and simple. They outcoached us, they outplayed us and that is the definition of it. We are going to get back to work and we’re going to figure out a way to win a football game.”