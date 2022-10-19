AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (nose) returned wearing a red non-contact jersey in Wednesday’s practice. (Mike Chappell)

Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) also returned to Wednesday's practice. (Zak Keefer)

Colts DC Gus Bradley on the recent play of CB Brandon Facyson: "Brandon knows there are some plays he needs to be better at …he just needs to tighten up his game." (Keefer)

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun reflected on Week 6’s loss to the Colts and how Indianapolis’ offense was “dinking and dumping” passes downfield.

“It’s definitely frustrating, because they were just dinking and dumping it down field,” Oluokun said, via Brett Hawn of FanNation. “When I got into the league, when you see a quarterback doing that, you know it’s going to probably be a longer drive if they execute what they’re supposed to execute. You got to be able to stand up in the red zone which we didn’t do, I think we’re 3-4 in the red zone. When they were coming out and doing that, we saw that and I think we were good the first two drives, but something to get adjusted to. Especially because they kept on going tempo based on the field, they were keeping the nickel set on the field. They thought they liked it, trying to get us going out of that.”

As for the Colts converting 10 of 15 of third downs, HC Doug Pederson accepts the blame for their defensive struggles.

“Well, number one, I still take the fall for the whole thing because I’m responsible for the team,” Pederson said. “You have conversations with the coordinators each week. I have conversations with the team. Everybody needs to know the importance of each game. Each game has its own entity, and there are things that still are kind of showing up in these games that are sort of self-inflicting.”

Oluokun added that their defense will have a better game plan to defend tempo offenses going forward.

“We’ll talk about that in the room,” Oluokun said. “I definitely expect to see tempo at some point in the game moving forward. I think we saw some tempo a little bit earlier in the season, but we’ll be able to have a gameplan for it. Whether we have a certain set of calls in different formations or different personnels that we’re in, I’m sure that’s what we’ll get to. Being able to rattle off some pressures if we need it, or man-to-man, or get into different zones, whatever we need. Everybody just being on the same page and getting that communication out quickly, that’s really all it is to it.”

Pederson said WR Jamal Agnew is day-to-day with a knee strain. (Michael DiRocco)

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith said that they must get fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce “at least 20 carries” per game going forward: “Lead tailback needs to get at least 20 carries.” (Aaron Wilson)

Texans HC Lovie Smith said that they must get fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce "at least 20 carries" per game going forward: "Lead tailback needs to get at least 20 carries." (Aaron Wilson)
Regarding the Texans parting ways with executive Jack Easterby, WR Brandin Cooks said Easterby was a big part of building their sub-programs and had a positive impact on the organization: "My relationship with Jack was nothing but great. One thing I'll think about is a lot of positive he had on here. What he was a part of building our sub-programs was special. A lot of people should be thankful for him. I'm going to miss him." (Wilson)

Cooks added he's not concerned about the outside perception of Easterby: "Perception in this league is one thing. At end of the day, I know our relationship and how he treated people. I go off actions. He treated everyone with utmost respect. That's all I have to say." (Wilson)

The Texans worked out DB C.J. Moore. He was later signed to the practice squad. (Wilson)

Titans

Titans S Amani Hooker has cleared the league's concussion protocol. (Terry McCormick)

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said he could see fourth-round TE Chigoziem Okonkwo earning a larger role based on the development he's made thus far. (Turron Davenport)