AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

“It’s all about believing that we can be the best,” Kirk said, via John Oehser of the team’s official site. “You know you’re building something special. We know right now the season hasn’t really gone the way we wanted it to, but you don’t feel anybody giving up or kind of cashing it in. Everybody’s still looking forward to what’s in front of us. Those are the type of people you want to be around and you want to go to work with. It’s a long season. The NFL is hard. It’s hard to win football games. But we’re here to produce championship-level football.”

Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins said that they can still finish with a 10-7 record given there are still seven games left in the season.

“We’ve got seven games left,” Jenkins said. “We can finish with double-digit wins but it’s going to be hard. Everyone just needs to be on their stuff and really be dialed [in]. You’ve got to be dialed in this league. The margin for error is small and it’s killing us lately. We do have a young team, but we get paid so you’ve got to come out here and perform.”

Jenkins added that they must become “more consistent” but has seen progress in their defense.