AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

After spending a year behind veteran QB Philip Rivers, who he referred to as a “wizard,” Colts’ QB Jacob Eason thinks he could be the starter in Indianapolis if he continuing to work diligently.

“I got a lot of work ahead of me, a lot of areas to improve and grow, but if the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to put my best foot forward and give you the best shot I can,” Eason said, via Jim Ayello of IndyStar.com. “I didn’t have that many opportunities to go out there and prove myself and show what I can do to these coaches and this team. But there were moments in training camp where I was given the opportunity to go play and do my thing, and I did that. My biggest thing is I want to make sure I don’t take any steps back. Getting back to the basics of getting on the field and going through the mechanical things of throwing the football from the ground up. Then I want to keep moving forward, progressing with protections and the offense and watching tape and analyzing defenses and all of that stuff.”

The Athletic’s Stephen Holder writes that part of the reason the Colts didn’t more aggressively pursue a trade with the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford is they weren’t sure how much better he made the team from what they were able to accomplish this past season, going 11-5, earning the No. 7 seed and losing in the first round of the playoffs.

The Indianapolis Colts brought in five players for tryouts this week, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. The list of players trying out includes WR John Humphrey, QB Jalen Morton, WR J.J. Nelson, QB Bryan Scott, and WR Michael Walker.

Of this group, the Colts signed Nelson and Morton to futures deals on Monday.

Jaguars

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero notes that two former Seahawks’ offensive coordinators, Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer , are now employed by the Jaguars following the team hiring Schottenheimer as passing game coordinator.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Schottenheimer will also serve as the team's QB coach.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Jaguars have also hired former Rutgers HC Chris Ash as a secondary coach. Ash was formerly a defensive coordinator for Urban Meyer at Ohio State, as well as at Texas and Arkansas.

Ravens defensive assistant Zach Orr is joining the Jaguars' defensive coaching staff, likely as a LB coach. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Texans

According to Bleacher Report’s Kalyn Kahler, two high-level executives from teams in the quarterback market this year have told her the Texans have shut down any trade inquiries regarding QB Deshaun Watson : “We’ve been told ‘no’ from them directly.”

: “We’ve been told ‘no’ from them directly.” One executive questioned Watson’s leverage if the Texans stand firm in their desire not to trade him: “I don’t know what Watson’s leverage is. Yeah, he can choose who they can’t trade him to, but what is he going to do if they don’t trade him? Sit out?”

However, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle says Watson is not going to let finances dictate his decision-making process, which means a long, drawn-out process could be in the making.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Texans are expected to hire Frank Ross as their new ST coordinator. He was most recently an assistant ST coach with the Colts and worked with Texans GM Nick Caserio in New England.

Jason Spears of For The COLTure News was first with the report on Ross.

The Texans are also hiring former Eagles assistant Dino Vasso as their new secondary coach. (Wilson)

as their new secondary coach. (Wilson) New Saints DB coach Kris Richard had discussions with the Texans about a position on staff before taking a job with New Orleans. (Ed Werder)

Titans