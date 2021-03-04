AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Logan Ulrich
Colts

  • NJ.com’s Mike Kaye thinks the Colts could look at Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld as a potential backup given his familiarity with their coaching staff. 
  • Continuing the Philadelphia to Indianapolis pipeline, Kaye highlights Eagles LT Jason Peters as a potential temporary solution for the Colts’ need at the position. 

Jaguars

Texans

  • The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss writes that Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s trade value should be stable no matter if Houston decides to move him before the draft or later this year. He notes if the Texans do decide to trade Watson after the 2021 NFL Draft, they might as well hold out until the end of the season when they know where teams will be picking in 2022. 
  • Texans WR Brandin Cooks is a trade candidate if the team elects to completely tear things down and rebuild, however, Reiss points out he’s relatively affordable and a big favorite of EVP Jack Easterby‘s. 
  • Easterby is also a huge fan of Texans LT Laremy Tunsil. But if Houston is rebuilding, Reiss says it makes sense to see what another team might offer for Tunsil. 
  • Reiss mentions the Texans could try and get another team to take the contracts of DE Whitney Mercilus and WR Randall Cobb as part of a Watson trade. 

Titans

