AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- NJ.com’s Mike Kaye thinks the Colts could look at Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld as a potential backup given his familiarity with their coaching staff.
- Continuing the Philadelphia to Indianapolis pipeline, Kaye highlights Eagles LT Jason Peters as a potential temporary solution for the Colts’ need at the position.
Jaguars
- Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins is scheduled to have a virtual meeting with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)
- The Jaguars have a virtual meeting scheduled with BYU WR Dax Milne. (Justin Melo)
Texans
- The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss writes that Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s trade value should be stable no matter if Houston decides to move him before the draft or later this year. He notes if the Texans do decide to trade Watson after the 2021 NFL Draft, they might as well hold out until the end of the season when they know where teams will be picking in 2022.
- Texans WR Brandin Cooks is a trade candidate if the team elects to completely tear things down and rebuild, however, Reiss points out he’s relatively affordable and a big favorite of EVP Jack Easterby‘s.
- Easterby is also a huge fan of Texans LT Laremy Tunsil. But if Houston is rebuilding, Reiss says it makes sense to see what another team might offer for Tunsil.
- Reiss mentions the Texans could try and get another team to take the contracts of DE Whitney Mercilus and WR Randall Cobb as part of a Watson trade.
Titans
- ESPN’s Turron Davenport highlights Titans OT Ty Sambrailo and DT Jack Crawford as some good depth pieces the Titans should bring back in 2021.
- He notes that OLB Jadeveon Clowney could end up re-signing with the Titans for less than the one-year, $12.5 million figure he agreed to last season.
- Davenport says the Titans could end up losing WR Corey Davis, TE Jonnu Smith and LB Jayon Brown, which would of course create needs at those positions.
- Davenport mentions the Titans could cut S Kenny Vaccaro and replace him with S Amani Hooker to save money.
- Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins is scheduled to have a virtual meeting with the Titans. (Justin Melo)