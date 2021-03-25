AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Zak Keefer writes that though edge rusher is a glaring need for the Colts, the team hasn’t signed anyone yet because it thinks the guys who have gone off the market weren’t worth the price.
- Keefer believes the Colts would still like to have DE Justin Houston back though perhaps not as a full-time starter.
- Other players the Colts could look at adding as rotational rushers include Melvin Ingram, Carlos Dunlap and Ryan Kerrigan.
- Keefer thinks the Colts will add a veteran backup at offensive tackle and try to find a starting option on the left side in the draft.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes former Steelers LT Alejandro Villanueva is still available in free agency and would make sense for the Colts as a veteran stopgap and insurance if they can’t draft a tackle.
- Colts RB Marlon Mack said he is comfortable with how HC Frank Reich plans to distribute carries with Jonathan Taylor: “I know there’s only one ball, but (the coaches) are going to take care of us.” (Joel A. Erickson)
- Mack mentioned he garnered some interest in the open market but was not given the opportunity to be a “definite starter” at another organization. (Kevin Bowen)
- In the end, Mack felt that the Colts were the best fit for him. (George Bremer)
- Mack also said he is “killing” his rehab from a torn Achilles and expects to be ready in the near future: “Should be good to go pretty soon.”
- Mack added that his first week after sustaining his Achilles injury was “really tough” and that he stayed connected with the team in order to keep a good spirit. (Jim Ayello)
- Colts’ new DE Isaac Rochell said he expects to line up on the edge on early downs, then rotate inside on third down: “I’d expect kind of the same thing here, first and second down, I’m (an) end … and then on third down, there’s a chance I can get bumped inside.” (Jim Ayello)
- As for Colts’ WR T.Y. Hilton‘s new one-year, $10 million extension, Stephen Holder reports that another team offered Hilton “more money” but he chose to re-sign with Indianapolis.
Jaguars
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars were the early favorite to sign TE Hunter Henry in the first day of the tampering period. However, the Patriots swooped in and quickly closed the deal.
- According to Over The Cap, the Jaguars will need to save $10,275,591 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.
Texans
- Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports the Texans are one of a handful of teams in the running for C Brett Jones but “nothing is considered imminent.” The Vikings are also interested in bringing back Jones and Tomasson notes Houston’s interest depends on whether it lands G Nick Easton.
- According to Over The Cap, the Texans will need to save $813,132 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.
Titans
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Titans and Jets were involved in the bidding for TE Jonnu Smith and drove the price up a bit for New England.
- Fowler adds the Titans are still interested in bringing back DL DaQuan Jones if the price is right.
- Titans OT Ty Sambrailo, who re-signed to a one-year, $1.9 million deal last week, said he is “almost there” with his recovery from last year’s shoulder injury. (Jim Wyatt)
- Sambrailo said his goal is to be ready for training camp in July and compete for a starting role: “I can just control what I can control.” (Jim Wyatt)
