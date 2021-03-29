AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Making the leap from college to the NFL is fraught with uncertainty for even the most accomplished college head coaches. Nick Saban, arguably one of the greatest collegiate coaches of all time, flamed out after just two seasons with the Dolphins and resigned. New Jaguars HC Urban Meyer has stepped away of his own accord from his past two coaching jobs but he says he’s not considering anything like what Saban did in Miami years ago.

“Zero chance at that happening,” Meyer said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “What Coach Saban went through, I don’t know. That’s Coach Saban’s business. I’m not quite sure. At some point, I might talk to him about it . . . he’s a friend of mine and I got great respect for him. It is different. It’s completely different. My mind is set. There’s gonna be some losses . . . That’s gonna be miserable. I hate losing. We all do. But the reality is that you’re gonna lose. Hopefully you win more than you lose. But that’s something that’s gonna be new to me. I have to get my mind right and I’m working on that.”

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe wonders if the Broncos will show trade interest in Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew.

Texans

Sports Illustrated’s Jenny Vrentas details the account of another massage therapist who experienced inappropriate conduct from Texans QB Deshaun Watson in 2019. She is not one of the now nearly 20 women who are suing Watson through attorney Tony Buzbee but she reached out to SI because she wanted her account to be made public to warn other women.

in 2019. She is not one of the now nearly 20 women who are suing Watson through attorney Tony Buzbee but she reached out to SI because she wanted her account to be made public to warn other women. Texans OT Marcus Cannon said it was bittersweet when he found out he was being traded by the Patriots back to his home state of Texas: “It was bittersweet, lot of friends there, lot of great memories there. I don’t have any woes about playing there. I’m ready to attack it and do my best for the organization.” (Aaron Wilson)

said it was bittersweet when he found out he was being traded by the Patriots back to his home state of Texas: “It was bittersweet, lot of friends there, lot of great memories there. I don’t have any woes about playing there. I’m ready to attack it and do my best for the organization.” (Aaron Wilson) Cannon has talked to his new coaches but he still doesn’t know, or wouldn’t say, where he would be playing: “I don’t know what my role is going to be. I met everybody. I don’t know where I’ll be playing or how much I’ll be playing or what position I’ll be playing.” (Wilson)

He added he’d be fine with either guard or tackle. He primarily played right tackle for the Patriots: “I like playing right tackle. That was fun. I like playing guard. I don’t have a super favorite position, just happy to be out there, I’ll play any position.” (Wilson)

Cannon mentioned he had familiarity and good relationships with Texans GM Nick Caserio and EVP Jack Easterby from their time in New England together: “I’m excited that those guys are here.” (Wilson)

Titans