AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts LT Eric Fisher said he felt “disappointed” with how he performed in Week 3 after recovering from a torn Achilles: “I was disappointed with my performance last week.” (Joel Erickson)

said he felt “disappointed” with how he performed in Week 3 after recovering from a torn Achilles: “I was disappointed with my performance last week.” (Joel Erickson) Fisher mentioned that he’s been told “the final 10 percent of explosiveness” is the most difficult with Achilles’ tears. (Erickson)

Colts RB Marlon Mack confirmed he has an agreement with the organization regarding his representation seeking a trade: “We just had an agreement, what’s best for me. They supported me 100 percent.” (Erickson)

confirmed he has an agreement with the organization regarding his representation seeking a trade: “We just had an agreement, what’s best for me. They supported me 100 percent.” (Erickson) Mack added he had a discussion with team brass after being a healthy scratch for Week 3 that set things in motion: “I just want to go out there and compete.” (Mike Chappell)

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Darrell Bevell gave a vote of confidence in QB Trevor Lawrence and believes the rookie is progressively improving.

“You can look around the league, and I’ll take our guy every day in the rookie quarterbacks and how they’re doing,” Bevell said, via John Oehser of the team’s official site. “It’s a different game for them when they come into the NFL. Trevor’s progression has been great. He’s doing a great job. He works his tail off. His play is getting better and better.”

Bevell added that Lawrence is proving an ability to assess plays and read progressions.

“As you watch, and you assess his play, there are things he’s getting much better at,” Bevell said. “One thing he did a nice job of was getting through his progressions. [In Week 2], there were a couple of plays he did that, and this week he did it even more.”

Lawrence also believes that he’s improving at getting through progressions, releasing the ball, and throwing with accuracy.

“I think I’ve gotten better at getting through all my progressions. I thought I did a pretty good job getting through my reads, not holding the ball too long. I thought I was more accurate. Those are the biggest things.”

Lawrence said he feels his progress and is pleased with his development in Jacksonville.

“I feel like every week I’ve gotten better,” Lawrence said. “I definitely feel the progress. I feel like I’m seeing it really well. I feel good about where I am.”

The Jaguars have ruled out PK Josh Lambo (personal) from Thursday night’s game. (Mark Long)

Texans

Texans STs coach Frank Ross confirmed that K Ka’imi Fairbairn (leg) has been making progress and should be ready for Week 4. Ross said they wanted Fairbairn to be at “full capacity” before returning.

“I don’t think you’re going to put a player out there if they can’t perform to the best of their ability and we won’t,” Ross said via Aaron Wilson. “If he’s going to go out there and be our kicker on Sunday he’s going to be ready to kick whatever his range is. If he can kick it from 75 out, he’ll kick it from 75 out. We expect him to be at full capacity, if he’s out there being our kicker on Sunday.”

Titans

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport writes Titans WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Brown didn’t practice on Thursday due to hamstring injuries.

and didn’t practice on Thursday due to hamstring injuries. Rapoport adds that both players are “not looking good” for Week 4.

Titans fourth-round LB Rashad Weaver successfully underwent surgery on Thursday to repair a broken fibula and will miss the remainder of the season. (Rapoport)