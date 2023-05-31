AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts fourth-round OT Blake Freeland got more reps than expected during OTAs with starting RT Braden Smith out with a leg issue. Indianapolis drafted Freeland to boost their depth at tackle and it’s already coming in handy.

“Freeland is a big powerful man. Just to get him in there – athletic, he can move. Pleased where he’s at,” Steichen said via USA Today’s Kevin Hickey. “It’s still early, but he’s a smart player, understands the game, takes coaching well. But like where he is at.”

Jaguars

Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins had high praise of WR Calvin Ridley and feels they just saw a small glimpse of his speed in OTAs.

“I played against Calvin one time [during my time with the Los Angeles Chargers] and I want to say we beat them, but he gave us a hard time,” Jenkins said, via 1010XL. “I would even say today was even kind of just pulled back some and I would like for you guys to see him in training camp. We’ve seen him out here really running at full speed and it looks … it just looks different. Today was just a little glimpse, but I’m pretty sure he has a lot more in the tank.”

Titans

Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo is feeling much more confident entering his second year with the team and added that his growing relationship with HC Mike Vrabel is making things smoother.

“It’s a lot different now,” Okonkwo said, via the team’s website. “Now we come in and we smile, we shake hands every day, and we’re laughing and stuff. As a rookie, even if you do it right, you did it wrong. It’s no more of that. It’s a lot more fun with him now.” Okonkwo learned to take constructive criticism in stride from Vrabel and understands the end goal is him being the best version of himself that he can be. “He’ll tell me, he’s only going to coach me as hard as he cares,” Okonkwo said. “I know when he is pushing me and he is looking at every single rep I am doing, I just embrace it. He doesn’t want me to be a terrible player. He wants me to become the greatest player that I can become. So, for me, I always keep that in the back of my mind and don’t let anything he says get under my skin. I know he wants me to be great, and I know he is not doing this to make me feel bad. He just wants me to be a great player.” Okonkwo advised the team’s rookie players that earning Vrabel’s respect is a right of passage and won’t be handed to them. “I talked to them, and I was saying: With (Vrabel) you have to earn it,” Okonkwo said. “It doesn’t matter how good you are – he doesn’t care. You have to show him first; you have to earn it. And with them I always say: Don’t let the talk get in your head. That’s what he does to all the rookies because he wants to get you prepared for the NFL. I would say, just understand the message and not the delivery, and they’ll be fine.” Okonkwo hopes to lead the team’s tight end room next season and take on a leadership role. “I know my role on this team,” Okonkwo said. “I know that I have a big role on this team this year and I embrace that, because that’s the player I want to be. I want to be a great player. So, I know my role on this team – to lead the tight ends, to be the guy in that room, and I am ready to do that. (As for production) I just want to go out there and play with confidence, and we’ll see what the numbers say at the end of the year.”