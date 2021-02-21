AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan notes that DE Justin Houston didn’t miss a single game in two seasons with the Colts and totaled 19 sacks, citing his ability to play three downs.
- Despite turning 32, Bowen wonders if it is worth bringing Houston back instead of moving on to another free agent pass-rusher such as DE Carl Lawson or DE Romeo Okwara.
- Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson has recently met virtually with the Colts. (Justin Melo)
- Virginia RB Shane Simpson met with the Colts at the Gridiron Showcase back in January. (Justin Melo)
Jaguars
- Boise State DB/KR Avery Williams has met virtually with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)
Titans
- Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com notes that defensive linemen DaQuan Jones and Jack Crawford have expiring contracts, but are liked by the team and have a chance to return in 2021.
- Wyatt thinks in a best-case scenario, the Titans could sign DE J.J. Watt and still add a young defensive pass-rusher with potential. Wyatt likes the idea of having a prospect next to DE Jeffery Simmons and adds that any chance of Watt signing depends on what type of deal he is asking for.
- Wyatt does believe the team needs to add a speedy receiver and points to what GM Jon Robinson said about the idea: “I think the priority for that position would be to get open and catch the football, and then run with it after you catch it. There’s a lot of fast guys in this league that can’t catch, a lot of fast guys that can’t get open. I think that when it comes to that position specifically, however, they get open. A.J. Brown gets open different than Kalif Raymond, Kalif gets open different than Corey Davis. They all get open in different ways, but we want guys that can get open, catch the football, run with it after they catch it. One of the more unsung jobs is their ability to block because we’ve got a guy we like to hand the ball to a lot, and we’ve got to have guys that can go in and dig out those safeties, dig out those weakside linebackers.”