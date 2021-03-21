AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Colts C Ryan Kelly received a $4.65 million roster bonus that was due the fifth day of the new league year.

received a $10 million roster bonus from the Colts on Friday. (Adam Schefter) Wentz will also see $15 million of his $22 million 2022 base salary become fully guaranteed as well. (Joel Corry)

Colts’ RB Marlon Mack ‘s one-year, $2 million guaranteed contract includes a $1million signing bonus and a $1 million base salary which is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said of building out the team’s roster: “You always start with the defensive line. You’re non-functional without a defensive line. That’s Florida, Ohio State, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Defensive line.” ( Peter Schrager

Jaguars’ K Aldrick Rosas ‘ one-year, $1.127 million contract includes a $990,000 salary and an $87,500 roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

The Titans managed to re-sign LB Jayon Brown, who was one of the best players available at his position this offseason.

Brown told reporters that he’s really happy to get the opportunity to continue his career in Tennessee.

“I am so happy to be back to the team that drafted me and believed in me from Day One coming into the league with (GM) Jon Robinson,” said Brown, via TitansOnline.com. “And knowing the system that Coach (Mike) Vrabel runs, and with our D.C., with Shane Bowen, just the familiarity with the team and the city that I know, the fan base, it is like I am coming back home.”

Brown added that he’s hoping to finish out his career as a member of the Titans.

“I would love to play in Tennessee my whole career, and hopefully it goes that way,” Brown said. “I can’t tell the future, but Tennessee is a place I’ve grown to love, coming from southern California. I am so comfortable with the city, and our program, and I know what is expected out of me, being a leader, being a playmaker, being a great tackler.