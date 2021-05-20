AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz lists the Colts as a potential trade destination for Falcons WR Julio Jones.
- The Athletic’s Stephen Holder says the Colts internally have projected about eight months for LT Eric Fisher and second-round DE Dayo Odeyingbo to recover from their Achilles tears. Both suffered their injuries in January so that would put a return to the field on the table sometime in September.
- Holder talked to a number of doctors who explained that while 11 months used to be the general timeline and Achilles injuries used to be career-altering, a number of players like former Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs and Eagles G Brandon Brooks have returned in just six months and have had success with more aggressive rehab programs.
- It’s still a challenging rehab because it’s an uphill battle to fight against atrophy and re-strengthen the muscles on the leg that suffered the torn Achilles, doctors tell Holder. But if both Fisher and Odeyingbo passed their three-month checkpoints, the long-term prognosis is good.
- Holder adds Colts RB Marlon Mack is doing well in his rehab from a torn Achilles suffered last September and that gave the team additional confidence to go after Fisher and Odeyingbo.
Jaguars
Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin said players are buying into the culture that HC Urban Meyer is establishing.
“We have guys who believe in something special,” Griffin said, via Jaguars.com. “It’s a different experience, and it feels good. Coach Meyer was the first one to believe, by taking the job, and knowing we can turn things around. We’ve got everybody here, ready to improve and ready to change the world and the way they view us in Jacksonville.”
Griffin also said the coaches are personalizing how they coach up each player.
“He has coaches on his staff that are perfect, that tend to everybody in specific positions,” Griffin said. “He’s attacking certain areas for bigger guys, certain areas for faster guys. They’ve put the group together to make sure we’re at our best when it comes to this season.”
Jaguars RB James Robinson said Meyer is emphasizing the idea that the players can change the perception of the organization.
“I love it,” Robinson said. “Everything’s inside the building. We have everything we need here. We don’t need to travel somewhere to get it. He’s big on that. He wants everything to be the best of the best. Everything he does here is to increase our value and help the team.”
“Everything we’re doing helps me a lot. I feel faster and stronger. He wants what’s best for every single player here. Everyone loves it. Otherwise, no one would be here.”
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars tried to sign QB Jeff Driskel before the Texans did.
Titans
- The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz says a league source told him not to count out the Titans as a potential trade suitor for WR Julio Jones even though their cap situation isn’t much better than the Falcons’.
