AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin said players are buying into the culture that HC Urban Meyer is establishing.

“We have guys who believe in something special,” Griffin said, via Jaguars.com. “It’s a different experience, and it feels good. Coach Meyer was the first one to believe, by taking the job, and knowing we can turn things around. We’ve got everybody here, ready to improve and ready to change the world and the way they view us in Jacksonville.”

Griffin also said the coaches are personalizing how they coach up each player.

“He has coaches on his staff that are perfect, that tend to everybody in specific positions,” Griffin said. “He’s attacking certain areas for bigger guys, certain areas for faster guys. They’ve put the group together to make sure we’re at our best when it comes to this season.”

Jaguars RB James Robinson said Meyer is emphasizing the idea that the players can change the perception of the organization.

“I love it,” Robinson said. “Everything’s inside the building. We have everything we need here. We don’t need to travel somewhere to get it. He’s big on that. He wants everything to be the best of the best. Everything he does here is to increase our value and help the team.”