AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich said he is happy with the progress for both QB Carson Wentz and G Quenton Nelson.

“I don’t mind telling you, they’re doing exceedingly well. But it is still early,” Reich said, via NFL.com. “All indications at this point, for what you would hope for from them, we’re getting that plus. So, you can’t really tell until you get out there and test it. We know we’re a week or so away from that happening at a more significant level but all signs are pretty positive right now. Now, where that comes out, Week 1, 2, we don’t know but we’ll find out soon enough.”

As for his new contract, Reich said he was excited to sign an extension alongside GM Chris Ballard: “For me as a head coach, the most exciting thing is the chance to keep working with Chris Ballard. Along with Mr. Irsay, we get to take this team down the path we think it’s headed. Bright things are ahead.” (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said it’s been unfortunate for CB C.J. Henderson to work through injuries then test positive for COVID-19 this offseason: “I see a guy fighting through stuff right now and the stuff is a lot. He had to get ready for training camp, [then] boom…COVID. Last year, [his] rookie year started off strong and then fought with injuries, so there’s a lot to this.” (John Oehser)

is working to learn from his mistakes in training camp: “As time goes on, you keep learning. When you make a mistake it’s like, ‘Well, I’m not going to do that again.’ I’ve had a few dumb mistakes over the past few weeks. That’s just part of the learning curve, the learning process.” (John Oehser) Lawrence said he feels like he’s improving on decision-making in different situations thus far: “It’s about how you respond and adjust to different situations. That’s something I’ve just had to learn and I’ve gotten better at it the past few weeks. I feel good about where the offense is. There’s a long way to go. But we’re making progress.” (John Oehser)

Lawrence reiterated that he’s already “come a long way” in training camp: “I feel good. I feel like I’ve come a long way, especially in camp, of just owning (the offense), knowing where my answers and being able to make adjustments. I think that’s the biggest thing, transitioning from college to the NFL.” (John Oehser)

As for Jaguars’ fellow QB Gardner Minshew, Meyer said the quarterback has “earned my respect” and enjoys his presence around the team: “He has earned my respect; I love that guy. He’s a warrior, a competitor. He’s a fighter. I just have great respect for Minshew. He brings it every day – every day….” (John Oehser)

Titans

Titans S Kevin Byard expects new DL Denico Autry to pair well with DT Jeffery Simmons in their defensive system.

“The guy’s hands are huge,” Byard said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “He was in Indy, always being disruptive, always in the backfield making plays. Obviously watching a guy like him, a guy who has so much length. … He is just a big guy, and I think he is going to be really disruptive up front with Jeff (Simmons) and those guys. I am excited to see him come out here and make some plays for us.”

Autry said he’s eager to prove himself to the organization after signing with Tennessee this offseason.

“If you come after me, I’m going to give you all I’ve got. I appreciate those guys for that, and I want to prove them right,” said Autry.

Autry also keyed on playing alongside Simmons and thinks the defensive tackle plays with a “relentless” style.

“With Jeff, that Bulldog mentality goes a long way,” Autry said. “Rugged, tough, hard-nosed, going to get after you every play, relentless. (It’s) just a way of life.”

Titans DC Stephen Bowen said Autry brings versatility to their defense with his ability to line up on the interior and edge.

“He has a lot of versatility for us,” Bowen said. “He can play inside or outside, and he is able to go in there on third down and do some things, he is able to go outside on third down and do some things. His multiplicity and his alignments – obviously being a bigger guy, which we really haven’t had in there on third down at times. A bigger, longer, more powerful dude that will be able to just push the pocket a little bit, too, and keep those edges a little bit shorter for our guys.”