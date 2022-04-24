AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts’ second-year DE Kwity Paye said he’s eager to develop himself this offseason and wants to correct his angles and technique.

“I was thinking about everything I was going to do this offseason, all the work I’m to put in,” Paye said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I was eager. … I can fix my angles, my technique.”

Paye reflected on his rookie season and mentioned that it’s a tiresome process quickly after the college season.

“People don’t realize, but it’s long,” Paye said. “You’re coming off the college season, and then straight off of there, you’re into Combine prep, and then straight after that, it’s rookie minicamp, and then OTAs, and then you’ve got to stay prepared because in a couple of weeks you go into camp. There’s not really any offseason for a rookie.”

Paye feels that he “lacked” mentally last season but still gave a high amount of effort in each play.

“I felt like the mental part of the game was something I lacked,” Paye said. “I feel like I’ve always been a good technical player, but when it comes down to straining and diving every play, being relentless every play.”

Paye said he’s focused on being a more disruptive player and added that he will play more 9-technique next season.

“Savagery,” Paye said. “That’s what I really wanted to focus on this offseason… For this defense, we’ll play more 9. Both ends will be in a 9-technique.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson knows that the team hasn’t received a call about the first overall pick and hopes that the team chooses the right player, as they will be a day one starter in Jacksonville.

“You better be right,” Pederson said, via Jaguars.com. “That person is going to come in and start. That’s why you pick him first overall.”

Pederson also commented on the group of wide receivers, a position that the team could wind up addressing in the later rounds of the draft.

“It’s a good group, maybe not as deep as it’s been I think in years past,” Pederson said. “The top of the list is pretty good. There are some guys that have obviously been nicked up coming out of the college season and whatnot.”

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said that the No. 33 overall pick is important to the team, as they are obviously looking to pick up another starter for 2022. He did add that the team would consider trading the pick if the right situation came along.

“That second pick usually carries a lot of value because you sit there and 31 other teams have all day or the rest of the evening or all day the next day to think about that pick, who they may want,” Baalke said. “Generally, that’s a good pick for trade purposes. If our player’s there, and we have a couple in mind, I doubt whether we move out of that spot, but we certainly may consider it. I think it gives us time to think it through and talk it through as a staff.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Alabama LB Christian Harris has visited with the Bills, Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Jaguars, Saints, and Texans.

Titans

Titans GM Jon Robinson is optimistic that CB Caleb Farley can be a meaningful contributor in 2022.

“Caleb is working hard,” Robinson said, via the team’s official website. “He has gained some size, and he is continuing to learn and work and how to be a pro and make that transition to try and help our football team…He is dedicated, and he is on the right track.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel is impressed with Farley’s mental growth in his second full season with the team.

“He had a good first week, I’ll tell you that,” Vrabel said. “He is light years ahead of where he ended, not just rehab but from a mental perspective, being in those meetings and having them answer questions.”

Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com doesn’t expect the team to trade for WR Deebo Samuel or bring back WR Julio Jones, as they are currently looking to sign an extension with WR A.J. Brown.