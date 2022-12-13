AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Matt Ryan was asked by reporters if he would consider continuing to play next season, adding that his shoulder injury feels good.

“I don’t think so,” Ryan said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “I’ve always tried to handle the day that is in front of you, particularly during the season. It’s one of those things that after the season certainly, as you get older, are always discussions that you have to have, and you go through. But during the year, you try and make sure Wednesday is the best Wednesday it can be. … I don’t go much further than that.”

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday confirmed that Colts TE coach Klayton Adams has taken the job as the OL coach at Stanford and will be replaced by former NFL C Kevin Mawae . (Joel Erickson)

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans RB Dameon Pierce suffered a mild high ankle sprain that could sideline him for one to two games, with his MRI showing no structural damage.

Texans HC Lovie Smith said the team hopes to get WR Brandin Cooks (calf) and WR Nico Collins (foot) back from injury soon. (Aaron Wilson)

Smith on the plan with QB Jeff Driskel going forward: "We have a plan. It was definitely an effective strategy and kept the Cowboys off-balance." (Wilson)

Titans

Aaron Wilson reports that veteran RB Jonathan Ward is visiting the Titans for a workout on Tuesday.