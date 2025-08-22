AFC Notes: Colts, Patriots, Raiders

Colts

Colts TE Tyler Warren is entering his rookie season after being a first-round pick out of Penn State. Veteran G Quenton Nelson mentioned how Warren had a quick presence in the weight room.

“After the first camp practice, he’s in there doing bicep curls and some [shoulder] shrugs and triceps,” Nelson said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “Like, what are you doing rookie? You’re trying to make me look bad.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen has been impressed by the physicality Warren brings to the position.

“I think his physicalness that he brings, watching him in live action last week was phenomenal,” Steichen said. “Just the way he lowers his shoulder in the open field to get those extra tough yards, the physicality he brings to our football team, is going to be phenomenal.”

Warren said breaking tackles is an expected trait for tight ends.

“I think for tight ends, especially being able to be in bigger bodies, being able to break tackles is kind of expected when you do get the ball,” Warren said.

Patriots

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll is excited to join the AFC West gauntlet of head coaches, who are flush with experience and have a decorated track record of success between the four coaches.

“Isn’t that something? Yeah, I think it’s great,” Carroll said, via PFT. “If you’re going to be any good, you got to beat the best teams. You have to beat them, and so if this division is loaded with that, then that’s what’s going to make us what we are. And going against Andy, and Sean, and Jimmy down there, it couldn’t be any more challenging because these guys are terrific football coaches, and they’re going to have a complete team. They’re going to bring their kicking game, they’re going to bring their run game, they’re going to bring their defense, and then they’re going to know how to highlight their special players. I mean, that’s what this league, really, I think dictates. I got to get my act together. I got to play up to those guys.”