AFC Notes: Colts, Raiders, Titans, Treylon Burks

Colts

Colts DT DeForest Buckner on the team’s meltdown in the final game, which caused them to miss the playoffs.

“We s— the bed,” Buckner said, via Alexa Ross of CBS4 Indy. “Nobody played well, it wasn’t just one person. It was the whole team.”

Buckner also commented on the team adding pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to their defense.

“He’s up there with the best of them. He can make game-changing plays for the team,” Buckner said.

Buckner has been limited in practice due to a back injury. Colts HC Frank Reich said that Buckner’s light workload is just precautionary. (Joel Erickson)

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said the competition at right tackle is particularly between Brandon Parker and Alex Leatherwood: “Too early to sit here and say where it’s at…everybody’s going to get opportunities.” (Paul Gutierrez)

Titans

Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks feels healthy after missing time at rookie minicamp.

“I feel a lot different, and I feel a lot healthier,” Burks said, via the team’s official website. “It just makes me feel good that I can come out here and play a role, and be a part of this team.”

Burks deals with asthma and had flare-ups that sidelined him. He feels he’s been able to bring his conditioning to a level to where it doesn’t affect him anymore.

“Putting myself in situations where I knew my asthma would flare up,” Burks said, “and just be able to push through it…Honestly, I just (need to) keep conditioning where I don’t feel it no more, making sure I am taking my inhaler before practice, after practice, just staying on top of everything.”

Burks is doing a better job of holding himself accountable and admitted he could have handled some things better.

“I would say yes,” Burks said. “That’s just being accountable, and I should have taken a better attack on that. Now that I am, I can tell a big difference.”

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill complimented Burks and feels if he continues in this direction he will be able to make a lot of plays for the offense.

“It’s nice to have Treylon out there,” Tannehill said. “He has a long way to go, but him making plays like (he did today) does a lot for building confidence for a quarterback, for myself, and just knowing what you are going to get over there. If he wins consistently and makes plays like that for me down the field, it gives you a lot of confidence to go his direction.“