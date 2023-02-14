AFC Notes: Colts, Shane Steichen, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Colts owner Jim Irsay on the hiring of HC Shane Steichen, meaning the team is now moving on from interim HC Jeff Saturday: “Want to thank Jeff Saturday for his committed and professional effort, coming into a very difficult situation and doing an admirable job. … He means a lot to this organization.” (Joel A. Erickson)
- Irsay spoke with former QB Philip Rivers about Steichen, who called him “savant-like”. (Stephen Holder)
- Colts GM Chris Ballard on Steichen: “High integrity. High character. Brilliant football mind. Philosophically, we see the game the same way, and that’s critical.” (Kevin Bowen)
Ballard on the length of the search: “I don’t ever understand what the hurry is. It’s about getting it right.” (Erickson)
- Steichen, who plans to call the plays, on his offensive philosophy: “We’re gonna throw to score points and run to win.” (Albert Breer)
- Irsay essentially confirmed the Colts are in the market for a first-round quarterback: “Knowing that we’re going to have to find a young quarterback to develop is a key factor.” (Jonathan Jones)
- The Athletic’s Zak Keefer mentions Steichen could keep WR coach Reggie Wayne on his staff. Wayne remains under contract in Indianapolis and the players love him.
- Keefer notes OL coach Chris Strausser is unlikely to be back and is interviewing for the same job with the Texans.
- Keefer points out that contrary to some reports, Saturday wasn’t seen as a finalist for the job weeks ago.
- Saturday was held in high regard by Irsay, which is partially why the connections to him and the full-time job were so persistent. But ESPN’s Stephen Holder says Irsay has privately taken exception to how he’s been characterized this past season. Other team sources say his decision-making was driven by how bad the team was and Irsay isn’t expected to be as hands-on in the future.
Jaguars
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post mentions Jaguars TE Evan Engram as a candidate to receive the franchise tag.
- The tender for tight ends will be $11.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season, which might be a bargain for Engram after a breakout 2022 season.
- We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.
Texans
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are expected to hire former 49ers defensive passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin as their defensive passing game coordinator.
