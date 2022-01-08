AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, David Culley, Titans

Colts

Colts’ QB Carson Wentz hasn’t thrown an interception during an away game this season, and if he doesn’t throw one in Week 18, he will be the first quarterback in league history to start eight away games without an interception. (Pro Football Talk)

Colts HC Frank Reich says WR Parris Campbell had a "pretty good" week with a decision on his status expected on Sunday. The team has already ruled out DB Xavier Rhodes due to a hamstring injury. (Kevin Bowen)

Texans

Tony Pauline of PFN says there’s a “very good chance” that the Texans could move on from HC David Culley and target Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as his replacement.

“You know, this was something I heard earlier this week, and it’s one of those situations — one of those things you hear, you’re like, ‘Nah, that’s not going to happen.’ But the more I delved into it, the more calls I made, the more people are telling me there’s a very good chance that Culley is fired after one year of coaching the Houston Texans, and Nick Caserio brings in Josh McDaniels,” Pauline said recently.

“That is the hot name as far as a replacement in Houston right now. Obviously, Caserio and McDaniels have a long history or had a long history at New England, where they won a lot of Super Bowl championships.”

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that the Texans have at least had internal discussions about a coaching change this offseason.

According to La Canfora, conversations with ownership have intensified about the urgency to make a change now in Houston.

Texans owner Cal McNair , GM Nick Caserio , and executive VP Jack Easterby have been mulling over their options dating back to last month, per La Canfora, and some who know them believe they will begin a search shortly.

, GM , and executive VP have been mulling over their options dating back to last month, per La Canfora, and some who know them believe they will begin a search shortly. La Canfora adds that the Texans had “real interest” Josh McCown last year and they could check with him again about a role on their head-coaching staff.

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel wouldn’t address if returning RB Derrick Henry would be playing this week but did say that he has been looking good in practice.

“I think he looked good,” Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. “Two days on the turf, we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow and see how he responds, but I feel good about where he’s at.”