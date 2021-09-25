AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Davis Mills

Colts

Colts’ backup QB Brett Hundley said his focus has never changed throughout his seven-year career in the NFL.

“Honestly, I just take it one week at a time every week I’ve been here — learning the offense, getting things down more than I had the day before,” Hundley said. “My preparation hasn’t changed at all. It’s Year Seven for me so I sort of know how to roll with things.”

Hundley added that backup quarterbacks must be ready at all times in case they are called upon.

“With the NFL, with football, it’s one of the biggest things, especially being a backup quarterback,” Hundley said. “You just have to be ready and sometimes that means being ready in any given situation.”

Hundley said he feels comfortable in the Colts’ offensive system and is learning more every day.

“I feel good with this offense,” Hundley said. “You learn it and you take it one day at a time and no matter what happens, each day it’s just figuring it out and I’ll be ready if called upon.”

Colts HC Frank Reich said Carson Wentz (ankle) was limited on Friday and will likely be a game-time decision for Week 3: “Carson Wentz was limited today and we’ll see how he responds over the next 24 hours. Will probably be a game-time decision.” (Stephen Holder)

Ian Rapoport reports that Wentz looked good with his mobility in practice and despite having two sprained ankles is expected to start for Indianapolis in Week 3.

Texans’ QB Davis Mills did well in a loss to the Panthers and spoke about how he can improve after his first career start.

“I always think back on that quote ‘It’s never as bad as you think it was and it’s never as good as you think it was,'” Mills said, via HoustonTexans.com. “There’s obviously a couple of plays I would like back, but I’m going to come in tomorrow and watch the film and see what we can improve on, but also see what we did well to move forward. There’s a couple of quick things that I can think of that I would like to improve on initially, but I mean, going back, we’ll see a lot from the film and also see the good in it that we can keep moving forward with.”

Texans’ HC David Culley praised Mills’ play in the two-minute drill and looks forward to working with him again next week.

“When we went into our two-minute offense right before half, he did an excellent job of taking us down the field and making some nice throws and nice plays,” Culley said. “I thought he did a nice job for us.”

Texans’ LB Kamu Grugier-Hill and S Justin Reid believe that HC David Culley has brought good things with him to Houston, including culture and a chemistry that has the team feeling like they can accomplish more than they are expected to this season.

“There’s a chemistry here and you know, you can feel it from the guys,” Grugier-Hill said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “I don’t know this, because I wasn’t here last year, but whatever they had last year and what we have now, you can feel there’s some juice here. And I think we’re going to get things rocking.”

“The locker room is completely different,” Reid said. “It’s a lot more team-first attitude. That’s the emphasis. I feel like I hear it every day in the team meeting. But it reminds us to keep that first and foremost because that’s what good teams are. Good teams don’t have selfish players that put themselves before the integrity of the offense or the defense.”

“We have a culture here,” Culley said. “There’s a right way to do things. We don’t have what we call ‘rules.’ We have a culture. Respect everybody around here. Do things the right way. And we’re consistent with that. And if guys that aren’t going to do that, obviously they understand that that’s not going to be a part of what we do. And it becomes very uncomfortable for people around here that aren’t doing the right things. And it’s just a consistency thing. And it’s throughout, from the coaching staff all the way down to everybody in this building, is establishing a culture of respecting everybody and just going from there. And if somebody’s not (following that), then we deal with it.”