AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero writes that while it’s rare for special teams coaches to land head coaching gigs, Colts ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone is someone to watch to potentially buck that trend.
- Colts HC Frank Reich said they are sticking with K Michael Badgley for Week 11 but called their starting kicker role a “competition” with Rodrigo Blankenship: “Still sticking with Michael Badgley. It’s competition. We love (Blankenship), but sticking with hot kicker.” (Mike Chappell)
- Reich said it was a “painful” decision to make RB Marlon Mack a healthy scratch for the last few weeks, but commented that RB Jonathan Taylor is the “hottest back” in the league: “I’ve talked to him one on one. It’s painful to make him inactive. Painful. But you have to do what’s best for the team… he’s not happy about it, but he’s not gonna be a distraction… it’s a weird situation. He’s behind the hottest back in the NFL.” (Stephen Holder)
- Reich added they must continue feeding Taylor, while Nyheim Hines has a role and Deon Jackson contributes on special teams: “We gotta get JT the ball, and Nyheim has his role, and (third-stringer) Deon Jackson chips in on special teams.” (Zak Keefer)
- Colts CB Rock Ya-Sin said he is playing with more confidence, which is resulting in fewer penalties: “I’m not playing like I’m afraid to get beat anymore.” (Keefer)
- The Colts worked out S Adrian Colbert on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
- Texans HC David Culley said LT Laremy Tunsil (thumb) must “regain strength” and return to weight-lifting following surgery. However, Culley added that he’s “just not ready yet.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Culley added that C Justin Britt is also not ready after a knee injury.
- As for Texans OLB Zach Cunningham playing every snap and calling signals in Week 10, Culley had high praise of Cunningham’s production: “He’s a heck of an athlete. He’s played his best football this year. He makes a lot of tackles.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Culley said they are reverting DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. from safety back to cornerback: “He’s more comfortable there. Our scheme didn’t fit what he was athletically. We felt like that was the best thing to do.” (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says that Titans OC Todd Downing could put himself on the head coaching radar if he continues to successfully pilot Tennessee’s offense even after losing RB Derrick Henry.
- Titans OLB coach Ryan Crow is impressed with OLB Harold Landry: “Everyone has a little bit of ‘I want to be great’ in them. But Harold never mentions stats, he just wants to get better and works to do it.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Crow believes Landry is playing like one of the best in the league: “I think Harold Landry is a name people should be talking about.” (Wyatt)
