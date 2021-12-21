AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts HC Frank Reich said he’s not concerned about RB Jonathan Taylor‘s workload: “It’s hard to argue with the production, and physically, he’s such a specimen. At this point, he’s showing no wear and tear.” (Zak Keefer)
- Reich mentioned he’s always impressed by LB Darius Leonard: “As far as turning the ball over and raw playmaking ability, Darius is the best linebacker I’ve been around…This is Year four of him doing the same thing over and over and over again.” (Joel A. Erickson)
- Reich added he knows QB Carson Wentz will have to carry the team at some point: “For us to go where we wanna go, I think there will have to be games where Carson is the quote-unquote star of the game. I think that’ll have to happen.” (Keefer)
- The Colts worked out DT Da’Shawn Hand on Monday. They later signed him to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
- Aaron Wilson reports TE Jeff Driskel suffered a broken collarbone on special teams during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.
- Texans placed DL Jaleel Johnson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed DL Xavier Williams and DL Ron’Dell Carter.
- Texans signed LB Josh Watson to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel said the team will monitor WR Julio Jones throughout the week to see if his hamstring will keep him out Thursday: “Going forward, we’ll evaluate where he is and see how can help us on Thursday.” (Gentry Estes)
- Vrabel added RB Derrick Henry isn’t close to returning: “He’s still just rehabbing.” (Terry McCormick)
- Titans DC Shane Bowen said the team is comfortable with LB Zach Cunningham, who has emphasized eliminating mistakes and integrating himself into the defense: “He came in and taken the bull by the horns. He hasn’t made the same mistake twice. That made us comfortable with him. He went out there and executed.” (Turron Davenport)
