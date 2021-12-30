AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said C Ryan Kelly (COVID-19) is “doing well” and anticipates him returning ahead of Week 17.

“It seemed like he was doing well, all things considered,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “He’s still going through that process. I was encouraged talking to him, he did give me some indication, I think we could anticipate him being back in the building this week.”

Reich added that the organization is continuing its support of Kelly and his wife, Emma.

“We’ll continue to give him and Emma the support that they need, as we know something like this is an ongoing process,” Reich said. “It doesn’t go away. We’ll continue to give them the support they need.”

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton said he will consult with TE Jack Doyle , as both players are openly considering retirement at the conclusion of the season: “He’s absolutely my favorite teammate. I’ll make my decision off his.” (Stephen Holder)

Texans

Texans OC Tim Kelly has seen impressive profession from third-round QB Davis Mills this season: “He’s able to give you the right answer. He has a high level of intelligence. What has clicked you’re seeing that intelligence translate into success in practice. He was able to execute on a consistent basis.” (Wilson)

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has no regrets about his time with the Miami Dolphins.

“I am thankful for my time in Miami,” Tannehill said, via TennesseeTitans.com. “That was a special time of my life. I grew a lot there as a person and as a player. I became a father. I grew as a husband. I grew on the field as well. Thankful for my time there. As far as people, there are not a whole lot of players left that were there (when I was there). There are handful of guys that are still on the team, but there has been a lot of turnover there. (I’m) thankful for my time there and have no ill feelings towards Miami.” Tannehill added he’s just worried about the game and not playing his former team. “(My time in Miami) was a long time ago, ages ago,” Tannehill said. “We have done some good things here and excited to hopefully build on that as we finish out the season. “(We’re) focusing on ourselves and what we have in front of us, it is a huge game for us. Obviously, they are coming in hot. They have been playing really good football on both sides of the ball. It is going to be a good challenge for us. We have a big opportunity here this week for us and excited for that opportunity here at home.”

According to CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry, Titans OLB Harold Landry is a strong franchise tag candidate this offseason, although Tennessee will need to make room to absorb the $18.7 million hit.

is a strong franchise tag candidate this offseason, although Tennessee will need to make room to absorb the $18.7 million hit. The Titans worked out WR Caleb Scott and visited with WR Chris Rowland. (Aaron Wilson)