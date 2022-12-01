AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

In his most recent mock draft, the Athletic’s Dane Brugler had the Colts taking Kentucky QB Will Levis with the No. 14 overall pick. Zak Keefer, the Colts beat reporter for the Athletic, adds the time is right for Indianapolis to take a stab at a long-term solution at quarterback but they might need to be picking in the top 10 to land Levis, either via a trade or their own pick ending up in that range.

, who spent six years in Indianapolis and is friends with GM , for intel on Levis. Colts’ interim HC Jeff Saturday said he has not considered moving up QB Nick Foles up from his third-team role. (Kevin Bowen)

Texans

Texans QB Kyle Allen believes OC Pep Hamilton has been a great resource for the quarterback room.

“I think Pep has been great in the quarterback room,” Allen said, via Texans Wire. “Pep has been trying to put us in the best positions.”

Allen noticed that Hamilton integrates himself with everybody on the field, not just a few key players.

“The one thing I love about Pep is we’re in it together,” Allen said. “You get some coaches sometime where it’s a coach, coaching by himself on some players. When we’re out there Sunday, we’re in it together. We’re working through things.”

Allen defended Hamilton, saying the offense’s struggles are not his fault and it takes all 11 players to make it click.

“It’s been a tough year for us on offense, but when you look at football, it’s easy to point fingers at the quarterback, or it’s easy to point fingers at the coaches or coordinators,” Allen said. “At the end of the day, there’s 11 guys out there. It’s a team game, and those guys have to make it happen. I think Pep has been good for us this year.”

Titans

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes that if Buccaneers QB Tom Brady decides to play another season in 2023 and if he decides his best bet is to play somewhere besides Tampa Bay, the Titans make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot.

decides to play another season in 2023 and if he decides his best bet is to play somewhere besides Tampa Bay, the Titans make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot. He notes that Brady and Titans HC Mike Vrabel are good friends and Brady would make Tennessee even more dangerous in the AFC. They’d have some hoops to jump through to make it work with incumbent QB Ryan Tannehill and the financial details but nothing impossible.

are good friends and Brady would make Tennessee even more dangerous in the AFC. They’d have some hoops to jump through to make it work with incumbent QB and the financial details but nothing impossible. Vrabel thinks first-round WR Treylon Burks has improved his “attitude” throughout the season: “I think his attitude… His competitiveness is good. We’ll just keep working.” (Joe Rexrode)

has improved his “attitude” throughout the season: “I think his attitude… His competitiveness is good. We’ll just keep working.” (Joe Rexrode) Vrabel said there are no hard feelings between him and Eagles WR A.J. Brown after the offseason trade: “Any different? No, I would not imagine but I guess I will see. I want nothing but the best for A.J. Brown, other than on Sunday when we play him. He has to know that. He knows that…” (Mike Giardi)