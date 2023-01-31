AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Stephen Holder writes about Colts owner Jim Irsay and how he increasingly influenced the day-to-day operations of the team in the past year as his frustration over their lack of success grew.
- Holder says Colts HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard knew they were on the hot seat after meeting with Irsay following the embarrassing loss to the Jaguars to end the 2021 season.
- Irsay pushed to ditch QB Carson Wentz, a move which Holder notes Reich had his misgivings about. When Irsay directed Reich to bench QB Matt Ryan for QB Sam Ehlinger, the coach knew he was as good as gone: “When you’re not able to make quarterback decisions, you kind of know where it’s heading.”
- Holder mentions Reich actually had the idea to bring interim HC Jeff Saturday in as a part-time consultant in 2021 and spoke regularly with him that year.
Texans
- ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime says Texans DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo played well enough to justify being brought back by the Texans but he won’t be as cheap. He made a little more than $2 million in 2022 but likely will be angling for a deal worth $7 million a year.
Titans
- ESPN’s Turron Davenport notes the Titans would love to retain G Nate Davis to help maintain some stability on an offensive line that could be swapping in three new starters. But he adds Davis could attract significant interest in free agency.
- Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com believes WR Robert Woods is unlikely to be back in 2023 at his current cap figure, most of which can be saved via a release.
- Wyatt mentioned DT Jeffery Simmons could be a candidate for a long-term deal, but it may take time as the team has just hired GM Ran Carthon.
- As for the quarterback position, Wyatt noted the team will need to see much more from QB Malik Willis, as he proved in his rookie season that he is not ready to be the starter.
- The Titans announced they will be switching to a monofilament, synthetic turf playing field for the 2023 season after a review of injury data and taking the city of Nashville’s climate into consideration. (Jill Jelnick)
