AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts pretty much have a type when it comes to head coaches, as for the second straight time they plucked a rising offensive coordinator from an Eagles squad fresh off a Super Bowl appearance. This time, it’s new HC Shane Steichen replacing former HC Frank Reich. Steichen actually worked with Reich back when the two were with the Chargers and there’s a lot of similarity’s between the two men’s systems, which WR Michael Pittman Jr. believes can only help Indianapolis going into 2023.

“They basically ran the same plays because they come from the same strain as our offense,” Pittman said via the team’s website. “So really, I mean, it just helps us start fast, right, because we really don’t have to learn a whole new playbook now. There might be a couple small things, but I think that we should be able to pick up and play fast. We will really see that transition during camp, which will help us start fast. Hopefully, we start the season fast and everything just takes off from there.”

Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News reports Giants RB coach DeAndre Smith is leaving the team to join the Colts under Steichen.

Texans

Mike Jones of The Athletic predicts the Texans will trade up to the first overall pick in the draft in order to select Alabama QB Bryce Young .

Aaron Wilson reports the Texans have hired former Kent State director of football operations Jake Olson to the staff of new HC DeMeco Ryans.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are adding former Broncos TE Jake Moreland to their staff.

Wilson adds that the team is also hiring Marc Lewis as "applied sports science coordinator".

One NFL executive told Jeff Howe of The Athletic the following about the hire of new Texans HC DeMeco Ryans: "I love DeMeco. He is a leader, and motivator and can maximize his players. DeMeco is a perfect fit."

Titans

Mike Jones of The Athletic predicts the Titans will release QB Ryan Tannehill this offseason, as the 34-year-old quarterback will count for $27 million against the cap.

this offseason, as the 34-year-old quarterback will count for $27 million against the cap. Jones adds the team could start QB Joshua Dobbs or sign another bridge quarterback in order to give more time to sophomore QB Malik Willis.