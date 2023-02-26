AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said he hopes to bring accountability to Indianapolis that he learned from working under Eagles HC Nick Sirianni.

“Nick (Sirianni) did an unbelievable job of holding guys accountable,” Steichen said, via 107.5 The Fan. “I know the players that were here with him (from 2018-21), I know they saw that and he carried that over to Philadelphia. He never let anything slide.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay said Steichen not only checked the box with being able to develop a young quarterback, but he commanded a presence even during the interview process that impressed them.

“Knowing that we’re going to have to find a young quarterback to develop, that’s a key factor,” Irsay said. “But he had to show the leadership, he had to show that he had a presence and boy, did he come through with that in his interview. You have quiet people like Tom Landry or Tony Dungy and it doesn’t mean that they’re not great leaders. But I think with Shane, his mind, he’s very much like I said, multiple things at once, disseminating that information quickly. I think he has a very special mind for football.”

Texans

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Texans would be fine selecting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall as opposed to trading up for Alabama QB Bryce Young : “I’d be fine with it. I think C.J. Stroud is a good player. If you’re not comfortable with price to get No. 1 pick, I’d be fine with it,” via Aaron Wilson.

at No. 2 overall as opposed to trading up for Alabama QB : “I’d be fine with it. I think C.J. Stroud is a good player. If you’re not comfortable with price to get No. 1 pick, I’d be fine with it,” via Aaron Wilson. Jeremiah views Stroud as a better playmaker than Young, but the Alabama quarterback is a better overall player: “A little more of a playmaker. I think Bryce Young is a better player (than C.J. Stroud). Wouldn’t be totally bummed if you ended up with C.J. Stroud.” (Wilson)

Titans

Daniel Jeremiah notes that cutting LT Taylor Lewan makes offensive tackle a big need for the Titans and points to Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski as a best-case-scenario selection for Tennessee.

“Obviously tackle is going to be a glaring need for them. If you ask me the absolute best-case scenario, I’d say somehow Skoronski gets there from Northwestern. I think he can play tackle,” Jeremiah said. “I think he could be an unbelievable guard, as well. But Peter Skoronski would be my dream scenario. And while I don’t think that’s going to happen, you start getting all these quarterbacks off the board … If we end up having four go (early) and you have those top defensive players, maybe it’s not the craziest thing in the world that somehow he would make it to them. He reminds me a lot of Alijah Vera-Tucker. Remember when he was coming out: Is he a guard? Is he a tackle? Turns out he can do whatever the heck you want him to do. He’s really, really good.”