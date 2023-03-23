AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer says it’s his understanding the Colts don’t see a major difference between the four quarterback prospects at the top of the board this year, which is among the reasons they didn’t feel as compelled to trade up to No. 1 with the Bears.

If that’s true, Indianapolis can sit tight at No. 4 overall and be assured at least one of Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis will be available when they pick.

Kentucky QB Will Levis said he’s already taken an official top-30 visit with the Texans and has six more visits scheduled with other teams, per Aaron Gershon.

Texans RB Devin Singletary 's one-year, $2.75 million deal carries a max value of $3.75 million and includes a $1 million signing bonus and a fully guaranteed $1.5 million salary. He can earn $14,705 in per-game roster bonuses and $375,000 in incentives, per Aaron Wilson.

‘s one-year, $2.75 million deal carries a max value of $3.75 million and includes a $1 million signing bonus and a fully guaranteed $1.5 million salary. He can earn $14,705 in per-game roster bonuses and $375,000 in incentives, per Aaron Wilson. Texans C Michael Deiter ‘s one-year, $1.23 million deal includes a $125,000 signing bonus and a $1.08 million salary in 2023. It also includes a $550,000 split salary and $27,500 workout bonus. (Wilson)

‘s one-year, $1.23 million deal includes a $125,000 signing bonus and a $1.08 million salary in 2023. It also includes a $550,000 split salary and $27,500 workout bonus. (Wilson) Texans LB Cory Littleton‘s one-year, $2.4 million deal includes a $600,000 signing bonus, $1.3 million salary, and $29,411 in per-game roster bonuses. (Wilson)

Titans OT Andre Dillard is excited about his fresh start in Tennessee and is ready to get to work with his new team.

“It felt like a good fit from the get-go,” Dillard said, via the team’s website. “I knew I wanted a fresh start after my four years with the Eagles and it feels like they really believe in me here. And I believe in myself and my abilities that this is a place I can come and help the team.”

Dillard said the emotional side of signing with Tennessee was greater than what he felt hearing his name called by the Eagles on draft night.

“I am 100 percent beyond grateful for this entire opportunity,” Dillard said. “The emotions I felt (signing here) pretty much well surpassed what I felt when my name was called at the draft. It is still kind of sinking in right now. This is definitely a good place for me. I am just beyond excited about what’s to come here.”

Titans OL Daniel Brunskill said the team hasn’t gotten into any specifics on what position he’ll play, but added that he has experience at all five positions along the offensive line and can contribute at any of them.

“We haven’t really gotten into the specifics on what position (I’ll play) or anything like that,” Brunskill said. “At the end of the day, it’s just how we get on the field and how we play. I got starts at all five and I don’t mind playing any position, just whatever position gets you on the field. I am just excited to be here and to be a Titan.” Titans LB Azeez Al-Shaair added that he plans on setting the tone at linebacker and believes that having a strong group at that position will help the rest of the defense. “I’ve always had a high motor,” Al-Shaair said. “That linebacker group that we had (in San Francisco), we felt like we ran the show. At the end of the day, the defense is going to play well if the linebackers play well. And that’s the type of mentality I am trying to instill here as well: If the linebackers are playing well, then everybody else is going to eat. So I just feel like that running, that hitting, that whole mentality that you have to bring, it has to be like that. You have to set the tone and make sure everybody knows: ‘It’s not going to be a pushover. It’s not going to be an easy game.”