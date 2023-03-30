AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay said GM Chris Ballard isn’t on the hot seat, but made it clear that he does expect progress to be made this year.

“He’s not on some quick hot seat,” Irsay said, via Indy Star. “But the expectations are there to succeed, and everyone knows when you’re going in the right direction. You can tell.”

Ballard said he’s not worried about his job security and will continue to try to put the best product on the field on a yearly basis.

“I just keep working,” Ballard said. “I don’t ever look it at that way. Continuity’s a good thing. We had a bad year, but we’ll learn our lessons from what things we’ve done wrong, and we’ll move forward, but I don’t ever work in a world where I worry about my job or what’s next. I don’t ever worry about that.”

Irsay doesn’t believe Ballard is conservative and knows that sacrificing long-term success for short-term gain is not the best way to build a team.

“I don’t think Chris is conservative,” Irsay said. “I think he’s always willing to pull the trigger and do something to help the team be better, but he is also smart in cap management, and knowing that keeping gunpowder dry is so important in franchise-building and sustaining that.”

Irsay voiced his support behind Ballard and believes that he’s still the man for the job.

“I have worked with Chris and been around him for six years, and I know general managers, I know head coaches, I’ve been around them for 52 years,” Irsay said. “Chris has the right tools and the right capabilities.”

Titans

Titans GM Ran Carthon said they are evaluating the quarterback class in the 2023 NFL Draft from “top to bottom.”

“Because of the nature of the position, I think you go into every year making sure you know that class from top to bottom,” Carthon said, via Ben Arthur of Fox Sports.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel wouldn’t commit to who will be their starting quarterback next season but is still open to continuing with Ryan Tannehill.

“I think I went through this last year,” Vrabel said. “I’m not going to commit to anyone being on our roster in September. I’ve seen it change too quickly. Of course, we want Ryan as our quarterback and everybody else that’s helped us win. That’s what we want.”

As for QB Malik Willis, Vrabel said he understands what’s required of a starting quarterback and has been working out with coaches in Florida this offseason.

“He’s communicated with us about where he’s been and working with different coaches with a group in Jacksonville and reporting back,” Vrabel said. “He understands what it’s supposed to look like being a starting quarterback or being a quarterback in this league. You have to be on when you come in the building. It’s just a certain presence that you have to have.”