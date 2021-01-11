AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes it’s not out of the question the Colts could keep QB Philip Rivers in 2021 and still make an aggressive move up the board for a quarterback.

in 2021 and still make an aggressive move up the board for a quarterback. He compares their situation to the Chiefs, where GM Chris Ballard worked before coming to Indianapolis, as Kansas City bided its time with QB Alex Smith before making a move for Patrick Mahomes .

worked before coming to Indianapolis, as Kansas City bided its time with QB before making a move for . Breer adds the rest of the Colts roster is in pretty good shape which could make it easier to part with a future first-round pick to be aggressive toward getting a quarterback as the final piece to the roster.

Texans

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that once word got to Texans owner Cal McNair that Nick Caserio had knocked his interview with the Panthers out of the park, he fast-tracked the process to get Caserio to Houston.

Titans

The Titans boasted the NFL’s leading rusher with RB Derrick Henry, who entered the postseason fresh off rushing for 2,000 yards in the regular season. But the Ravens stymied Henry for just 40 yards on 18 carries, including zero first downs, in their 20-13 win.

“This game will humble you,” Henry said via Adam Sparks of the Nashville Tennessean. “It will show you that you need to keep working.”

“This is definitely going to sting,” Henry added. “This will probably be on my mind for the rest of this year.”