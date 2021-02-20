AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

One of the conundrums facing the Colts this offseason is how to replace retired LT Anthony Castonzo. One option they’re reportedly considering is moving All-Pro G Quenton Nelson out to left tackle after he played surprisingly well in a relief appearance there in 2020. But former Browns LT Joe Thomas explained why the two positions have very different skillsets.

“The difference between guard and tackle is pretty significant because of what makes you great at guard,” Thomas said via the Athletic’s Stephen Holder. “(Nelson) specifically, what makes him great at guard? For me, it’s short-area movements that make you really good. Your ability to react, your ability to create power, to create leverage, to drive guys off the ball, to be able to react to countermoves and quick rushes, to be firm because of where you are in the pocket — a lot closer to the quarterback.

“So, my first concern is taking a guy who has never played tackle and ask him to do things he’s never done before and then strip the things that you know make him an All-Pro because you don’t do them as much at the tackle position. It’d be tough.”

Though he started out as a fifth-round pick, Titans LB Jayon Brown has developed into a dependable starter for Tennessee. Now it’s time for him to cash in, as fifth-rounders don’t make much money. But ideally, Brown would want that big second contract to come from the Titans.

“It would be huge staying with the Titans for another however-many years. I’ve grown to love the city,” Brown said via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “The team drafted me, I know the system, know what’s expected of me and love the fan base. There’s a lot of comfort.”