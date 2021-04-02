AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton said he’s been speaking with Carson Wentz since he was acquired by Indianapolis.

“We’ve been talking since we got him here… Told me ‘I want you to be here. I want throw passes to you’… He has some Andrew Luck traits. He can get out of the pocket and make plays… A special talent,” said Wentz, via Stephen Holder.

Hilton said he will “re-evaluate things” regarding his possible retirement after the 2021 season.

“My decision to retire will (hinge on) whether I want to go play with my kids,” said Hilton, via Stephen Holder.

Hilton added that former Colts WR Reggie Wayne helped with his decision to return.

“Reggie (Wayne) really helped me a lot. Thank God for him. He was there through it all… He was constantly there for me and helped me make the right decision,” said Hilton, via Stephen Holder.

As for former Colts QB Andrew Luck, Hilton mentioned that Luck is enjoying his retirement from the NFL.

“He’s having the time of his life. He’s kind of making me jealous,” said Hilton, via Jim Ayello.

Texans

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans still haven’t engaged in serious trade talks regarding QB Deshaun Watson . Although they have received calls from teams about the quarterback, even with the serious allegations made against Watson.

. Although they have received calls from teams about the quarterback, even with the serious allegations made against Watson. According to Pelissero, it’s possible that Houston could shift gears and explore deals for Watson in the coming weeks, but there is still a lot of uncertainty about his status for the 2021 season.

Titans

Titans LB Jayon Brown said he is excited about the additions of OLB Bud Dupree, DL Denico Autry, and CB Janoris Jenkins.

“We’ve got playmakers,” Brown said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site.“With Bud, watching him at the Steelers, he’s nothing but a playmaker, getting strip-sacks and all that good stuff. With (Autry), he makes plays, stopping screens, getting home to the quarterback. (He’s) a really good pass rusher, is big and strong.” Brown added that Jenkins brings them a “savvy cornerback” to their defensive secondary.

“And with the Jackrabbit, he’s been making plays his whole career. We’re glad to have a savvy cornerback like that to make plays and create some turnovers for this defense. We’ve added some new pieces. We’re going to have a lot of new faces, and some old faces as well. Whenever we get back to it, we just have to feel each other out, learn this defense together under (DC) Shane (Bowen) and Coach (Mike) Vrabel, and try and go out there and be the best defense that we can be in the league.” As for the Titans promoting Shane Bowen to defensive coordinator from outside linebackers coach, Brown called Bowen a “really smart coach” and believes his promotion was well-deserved. “(Coach Bowen) is a really good guy, a really smart coach, and he knows what it takes to win, and so does coach Vrabel and the rest of the guys on our staff,” Brown said. “It is an exciting time, and I am looking forward to the play-calling and just getting after it with the guys. And I am very happy for Shane. He is a very smart coach, and it is well deserved.” Titans GM Jon Robinson ran some of the linebacker drills for Tulsa LB Zaven Collins at his pro day on Friday. (Andrew Groover)