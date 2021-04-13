AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

New Colts DL Isaac Rochell talked about going against G Quenton Nelson at Notre Dame now that the two are reunited as teammates once again.

Rochell also spoke about what he would be bringing to the table for the Colts.

“It was always funny, in my senior year and I’m going through this transitional process where I know I’m going to go to the NFL, we have scouts at practice, I used to intentionally go against Q because I knew people loved Q and I’m like, ‘I want to go against Q then,’” Rochell said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “I haven’t done this crazy deep dive into the (Colts) defense, but when you talk about 4-3 defenses, playing a true end, going against tight ends, lining up on tight ends, and lining up on the edge against these tackles, the idea that I’m going to need to be running to the ball, be in great shape – all those things, I think I’m a great fit,”

Rochell brought up his ability to play both inside and out, saying that the Colts will have plenty of options with him on the defensive line.

“I’d expect the same thing here – first and second down I’m an end, then I think always on third down, given what I’ve done and what I can do, there is always a chance for me to get bumped inside. There are a lot of options there which I’m excited about.”

When it comes to how he wound up in Indianapolis, Rochell says that Nelson, Titans S Matthias Farley and Colts’ GM Chris Ballard all told him about the type of culture that exists in the locker room.

“The guys that I know that have played for the Colts, obviously Quenton, Phil Rivers, an absolute legend, Matthias Farley, guys like that—they mentioned the culture,” Rochell explains. “When I talked to Q, the first thing he says is, ‘You’re going to love the locker room. You’re going to love the guys.’ Then Matthias, kind of the same thing. Even though he is with the (Titans) now, same types of conversations. I’m just assuming there is a culture that I will mesh with. When I talked to Chris Ballard and other people in the building, he is radiating what the culture is. You talk to him and you’re like, ‘I have a clear picture of what this thing is going to be like, and I love it.’ My assumption is I’m going to get into the locker room, meet the guys, meet all the coaches, meet all the support staff and I’m going to fall in love with the environment.”

Texans

The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss analyzes some mid-round picks that the Texans will be looking at given they don’t have much draft capital, starting at receiver. He highlights Auburn’s Seth Williams and South Carolina’s Shi Smith as a big possession receiver and a developmental slot type respectively that the Texans could be eyeing.

and South Carolina’s as a big possession receiver and a developmental slot type respectively that the Texans could be eyeing. To fill their need on the interior of the offensive line, Reiss thinks the Texans could be impressed by Notre Dame OL Robert Hainsey ‘s intangibles. Grambling State OL David Moore is another interesting developmental project.

‘s intangibles. Grambling State OL is another interesting developmental project. Reiss mentions N.C. State DT Alim McNeill and Texas A&M DT Bobby Brown as options the Texans could look to draft to develop into hopeful starters on the interior defensive line.

and Texas A&M DT as options the Texans could look to draft to develop into hopeful starters on the interior defensive line. A January Achilles injury likely means 2021 will be a redshirt year for Vanderbilt DL Dayo Odeyingbo , but Reiss notes that could push him down the board to a spot where the Texans could land him. Reiss also mentions Florida State De Joshua Kaindoh as a developmental prospect Houston could target.

, but Reiss notes that could push him down the board to a spot where the Texans could land him. Reiss also mentions Florida State De as a developmental prospect Houston could target. To fill the Texans’ need at cornerback, Reiss lists Central Arkansas CB Robert Rochell and Ohio State CB Shaun Wade as some potential targets.

and Ohio State CB as some potential targets. Louisiana Tech OL Donavaughn Campbell has met virtually with the Texans. (Tony Pauline)

Titans

When it comes to LB Rashaan Evans , Mike Sando of The Athletic is unsure if the Titans will pick up his fifth-year option, despite the fact that he has started all 16 games for Tennessee in two consecutive seasons.

, Mike Sando of The Athletic is unsure if the Titans will pick up his fifth-year option, despite the fact that he has started all 16 games for Tennessee in two consecutive seasons. Sando mentions that one evaluator from another team thought Tennessee might pick up the $9,735,000 option given Evans’ consistent availability and his role as the defensive signal-caller.

A team contract negotiator Sando spoke with leaned towards not picking up the option on any of the inside linebackers in the 2018 class. Sando predicts that they will decline the option.

Sando adds that while the Titans have not picked up the options on high draft picks like WR Corey Davis and T Jack Conklin , they may still want Evans back, but at a different price point.

and T , they may still want Evans back, but at a different price point. Paul Kuharsky mentions the possibility that the Titans will select an offensive tackle with the No. 22 pick in the draft, such as Oklahoma State T Teven Jenkins . However, Kuharsky points out that the Titans’ list of needs is also long, and includes a wide receiver, cornerback, edge rusher, and tight end.

. However, Kuharsky points out that the Titans’ list of needs is also long, and includes a wide receiver, cornerback, edge rusher, and tight end. Auburn S Jamien Sherwood has met virtually with the Titans. (Justin Melo)

has met virtually with the Titans. (Justin Melo) Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says the Titans are one of the teams showing interest in Louisiana Tech RB Israel Tucker as an undrafted free agent.

as an undrafted free agent. Tennessee also likes Washington DL Josiah Bronson if he goes undrafted.